Sign in with google option on MT5
You need to get new password:
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i can't login with my google account because mt4 pc terminal not have google login options
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.05 21:49If you forgot your password, or you registered using google or facebook so use the following link to get new password for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
You need to get new password:
Hi @Sergey Golubev, thanks for quick response. Kindly note that, I have 2 accounts on the same email. When I reset password based on email, i get password for one account, which was created using user name and password. I need password for the other account that I created using google account sign in option. Let me know if that is clear. I will appreciate any help
Hi @Sergey Golubev, thanks for quick response. Kindly note that, I have 2 accounts on the same email. When I reset password based on email, i get password for one account, which was created using user name and password. I need password for the other account that I created using google account sign in option. Let me know if that is clear. I will appreciate any help
It is prohibited to have two MQL5 account for one person. So, I have no idea about second account or not "second account".
Because one email can not be used for two accounts (it is technical limitation).
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If you are registered here using google so your email is google email.
And your login is masterdeveloper254 because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/masterdeveloper254
(and it is about how he fixed it: post #11)
- 2026.02.22
- www.mql5.com
One user had same problem with you (two accounts with one which was registered by using google) so read this thread Google Login Problems
(and it is about how he fixed it: post #11)
I appreciate, now the problem is, the system assigned a random email to the account which exists, and i do not own it. The user above seems to be lucky that the random gmail account was not taken and he created an account with that address. The other challenging issue is that mql5 support page is currently using automated assistant, and my issue doesn't show in the list of items. How do i go about that?
This is about how to contact with the service desk: post #11
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By the way I changed my password many times with not a problem with it.
And many users (who registered here using google) - changed their passwords as well with no problem.
So, I hope that you will beable to fix it by yourself ...
- 2025.08.27
- www.mql5.com
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Augustine from Kenya