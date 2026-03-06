Sign in with google option on MT5

New comment
 
There is no option to sign in with Google on the MT5 App. I would like to make purchases using funds I deposited into the account I created using the "sign in with Google" option. I can see my username when I log in to the account from a browser, but since I am using google option to sign in, I do not know the password, and there is no way to reset it as far as I know. I even created another account with the same email, using the obvious method. Now I happen to have 2 accounts with the same email, different user names. But since one account is based of sign in with Google option, I can't sign in to it on mt5. I need to buy indicators and backtesting using agents. Kindly help.

Augustine from Kenya
 

You need to get new password:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

i can't login with my google account because mt4 pc terminal not have google login options

Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.05 21:49

If you forgot your password, or you registered using google or facebook so use the following link to get new password for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten

 
Sergey Golubev #:

You need to get new password:


Hi @Sergey Golubev, thanks for quick response. Kindly note that, I have 2 accounts on the same email. When I reset password based on email, i get password for one account, which was created using user name and password. I need password for the other account that I created using google account sign in option. Let me know if that is clear. I will appreciate any help

 

Sergey Golubev - newdigital - Trader's profile
Sergey Golubev - newdigital - Trader's profile
  • 2026.03.06
  • www.mql5.com
Trader's profile
 
Augustine Mwendwa #:

Hi @Sergey Golubev, thanks for quick response. Kindly note that, I have 2 accounts on the same email. When I reset password based on email, i get password for one account, which was created using user name and password. I need password for the other account that I created using google account sign in option. Let me know if that is clear. I will appreciate any help

 

It is prohibited to have two MQL5 account for one person. So, I have no idea about second account or not "second account".

Because one email can not be used for two accounts (it is technical limitation).

------------------------
If you are registered here using google so your email is google email. 
And your login is masterdeveloper254 because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/masterdeveloper254 

Augustine Mwendwa - masterdeveloper254 - Trader's profile
Augustine Mwendwa - masterdeveloper254 - Trader's profile
  • 2026.03.06
  • www.mql5.com
Trader's profile
 
One user had same problem with you (two accounts with one which was registered by using google) so read this thread Google Login Problems 
(and it is about how he fixed it: post )
Google Login Problems
Google Login Problems
  • 2026.02.22
  • www.mql5.com
There is no google login in mt5 so i don t know the password. When i reset password in mql5 web, it sends it to my email and if i log in mt5 it takes me to my account. Don t use your google email to login into your mql5 account in mt5, use your ebambrose login in mt5 t use email, i use ebambrose but i don t know the password because the account was created with google login in 2022
 
Sergey Golubev #:
One user had same problem with you (two accounts with one which was registered by using google) so read this thread Google Login Problems 
(and it is about how he fixed it: post )
I appreciate, now the problem is, the system assigned a random email to the account which exists, and i do not own it. The user above seems to be lucky that the random gmail account was not taken and he created an account with that address. The other challenging issue is that mql5 support page is currently using automated assistant, and my issue doesn't show in the list of items. How do i go about that?
 
Augustine Mwendwa #:
I appreciate, now the problem is, the system assigned a random email to the account which exists, and i do not own it. The user above seems to be lucky that the random gmail account was not taken and he created an account with that address. The other challenging issue is that mql5 support page is currently using automated assistant, and my issue doesn't show in the list of items. How do i go about that?

This is about how to contact with the service desk: post 

------------------

By the way I changed my password many times with not a problem with it.
And many users (who registered here using google) - changed their passwords as well with no problem.
So, I hope that you will beable to fix it by yourself ...

Access to www.mql5.com was denied
Access to www.mql5.com was denied
  • 2025.08.27
  • www.mql5.com
When I visit https://www.mql5.com/ I now get this message: You don't have authorization to view this page. HTTP ERROR 403 It always worked...
New comment