MT5 Strategy Tester Error

Hello there. I am trying to use the MT5 strategy tester since last year but it does not work. I noticed this after MT5 update at the end of 2023/ early 2024. Since then I have tried different machines, diferrent OS (Win 11/ Win10), different broker. It just does not work. The Core 01 disconnected as soon as the history is synchronized. But on the visual mode log, it says history synchronization apply error, data load error, please make sure history is available on the trade server.

Any solution?

Confirmed and reported to MQ attention.

In the meantime you can downgrade to build 5430.

Alain Verleyen, 2025.12.16 22:54

In case you got an BETA update, for whatever reason, and you want to move to the last official release :

  • A Telegram channel has been created, you will always find there the last official release needed exe files.
  • MT5 Terminal is available in several versions according to your CPU capabilities. You can check which version you have to use in the Journal log, at the first entries after you started MT5.

Here my version is AVX2, an other possibility is X64

  • With this information you will know which zip file to download.


  • You then just have to replace your current exe files with the ones from the Zip. If you don't know how to do, then doing this operation is probably not a good idea.

After MT5 is restarted, you will have the last official release.

If you don't want to get beta-build updates again :

  • NEVER connect to MetaQuotes-Demo server.
  • NEVER use MT5 Terminal Help menu=>Check for Updates=>Last Beta Version.

 
Thank you. It works!
