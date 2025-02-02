MT5 strategy tester failing to load tick data for EUR/USD 2022 - 2025
Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Obviously switching between brokers will affect the back-testing. The data used by the Strategy Tester is the data provided by the broker, and the amount of available data depends on what each broker is providing. Some provide more than a decade's worth, while others only provide a few months.
So, in your case, your broker probably provides less data than what you expect. Discuss it with them.
EDIT: Also check your logs for any errors associated with downloading the data. Check both your terminal's Journal log, as well as your Strategy Tester Journal log.
Please do not mention broker or prop-firm names. I edited your post accordingly.
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Hello,
I have been having issues with the Meta Trader 5 strategy tester since i logged in to my [redacted] account on there. When trying to backtest on EUR.USD tick data from 2022 - 2025, it has a quality of analyzed history of 9%, and fails to load anything before the end of 2023. I have attached screenshots below.
Backtesting with this data was working fine until I logged into my [redacted] account, so I am not sure if the issue is somehow related to that.
Any solutions or ideas would be much appreciated.