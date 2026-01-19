MT5 backtester not loading data for backtests
Known bug with current beta. a fix will certainly by provided soon.
The last official release is 5430.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Alain Verleyen, 2025.12.16 22:54
In case you got an BETA update, for whatever reason, and you want to move to the last official release :
- A Telegram channel has been created, you will always find there the last official release needed exe files.
- MT5 Terminal is available in several versions according to your CPU capabilities. You can check which version you have to use in the Journal log, at the first entries after you started MT5.
Here my version is AVX2, an other possibility is X64
- With this information you will know which zip file to download.
- You then just have to replace your current exe files with the ones from the Zip. If you don't know how to do, then doing this operation is probably not a good idea.
After MT5 is restarted, you will have the last official release.
If you don't want to get beta-build updates again :
- NEVER connect to MetaQuotes-Demo server.
- NEVER use MT5 Terminal Help menu=>Check for Updates=>Last Beta Version.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello,
I am experiencing a deterministic Strategy Tester failure in MT5 build 5506. The tester aborts immediately after failing to open its own history cache files ( .hcs ), even though history download, synchronization, and processing all complete successfully.
Below are the exact failure points from the tester logs.
Observed Failure Point (from Tester / Core logs)
After successful history download, synchronization, processing, and agent initialization, the tester fails here:
This also occurs for other years:
What completes successfully before the failure
The logs show that all prerequisite steps succeed before the .hcs open error:
History download and synchronization:
Tester agent initialization and EA loading:
MetaTester 5 started on 127.0.0.1:3000 expert file added: Experts\Examples\Moving Average\Moving Average.ex5 successfully initialized initial deposit 10000.00 USD, leverage 1:100
Only after this does the tester fail to open the .hcs file and abort.
Resulting behaviour
Strategy Tester disconnects immediately
No bars are processed
No report is generated
Tester ends with:
Reproduction scope
This identical failure occurs:
On Darwinex MT5 (demo)
On FTMO MT5 (demo)
On fresh Windows 11
On a fresh Windows Server VPS
After full terminal reset
After clean reinstall
Using broker history
Using manually imported history
Across different years (e.g., 2019, 2023)
With standard example EAs (Moving Average, MACD Sample)
Summary
History download, synchronization, and processing all succeed
Tester agent initializes successfully
EA loads successfully
Tester then fails at:
This triggers:
This indicates a Strategy Tester cache layer failure when opening .hcs files, not a broker data issue, missing history, or EA logic issue.
Questions
What does error code [3] mean in the context of:
Are there additional diagnostics or debug flags that can be enabled to trace why the tester agent cannot open its own generated history cache files?