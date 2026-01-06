Why is it only $10 to withdraw with a bank card?
The minimum amount for withdrawal is 10 USD, the maximum one is 10 USD ??
Vladislav Boyko, 2025.04.17 22:58
"The maximum one" depends on your balance. There you will see the maximum amount you can withdraw, taking into account the commission.
But if your balance is less than $10, it would be a bit incorrect to display the maximum amount, which is less than the minimum.
[edit] The following would look weird, right? (I edited the page with DevTools to visualize)
If my balance is $1,000, how much can I withdraw with a bank card and how much can I withdraw with a bank transfer?
Thank you for your response, but you, as the administrator, should tell them to amend the rules. Even you yourself don't know the exact rules. You said that you can most likely withdraw a maximum of $500 using a card or WebMoney method. Are you also not sure?
I said "most likely" because I can't confirm this from personal experience—I've never accumulated $500 in my account here. But I have experience withdrawing a couple of hundred dollars (less than 500) to a bank card - I didn’t have any problems with it.
but you, as the administrator
I am a forum moderator.
or WebMoney method
The last time I used WebMoney was about 10 years ago, so I don't have any current information about it. Moreover, WebMoney is banned in my country, so I don't participate in its discussions.
Withdraw funds directly to Visa and Mastercard cards.
When you first withdraw to a new card, you need to confirm the operation via an SMS or Telegram code. After that, no confirmation is required for cards included in the trusted list.
The minimum amount for withdrawal is 10 USD, the maximum one is 10 USD.
Why is the withdrawal with a bank card only 10 dollars? Does anyone know the reason and how to increase it?