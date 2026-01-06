Why is it only $10 to withdraw with a bank card?

Hello everyone, these are the withdrawal rules

Withdraw funds directly to Visa and Mastercard cards.

When you first withdraw to a new card, you need to confirm the operation via an SMS or Telegram code. After that, no confirmation is required for cards included in the trusted list.

The minimum amount for withdrawal is 10 USD, the maximum one is 10 USD.

Why is the withdrawal with a bank card only 10 dollars? Does anyone know the reason and how to increase it?
 

The minimum amount for withdrawal is 10 USD, the maximum one is 10 USD ??

Vladislav Boyko, 2025.04.17 22:58

"The maximum one" depends on your balance. There you will see the maximum amount you can withdraw, taking into account the commission.

But if your balance is less than $10, it would be a bit incorrect to display the maximum amount, which is less than the minimum.

[edit] The following would look weird, right? (I edited the page with DevTools to visualize)



 
The minimum amount is 10 USD. The maximum is the amount you have on your account limited to 500 USD. Discounted the fees.
 
Vladislav Boyko #:

But for bank transfer it only says 3000. Is there a problem with these amounts and why is no one on the site responding to this?


Funds withdrawal via a bank wire transfer.


Specify the exact account details for withdrawal. After that, a Service Desk ticket will be created to inform you of your application processing results.

The minimum amount for withdrawal is 3000 USD, the maximum one is 3000 USD.

 
Does that mean I can only withdraw $10 per day with a bank card or WebMoney? This is really ridiculous. What are these withdrawal rules?
What exactly is your question? You can withdraw more than $10 to a bank card; you simply misinterpreted the "maximum amount."
 
Vladislav Boyko #:
What exactly is your question? You can withdraw more than $10 to a bank card; you simply misinterpreted the "maximum amount."
If my balance is $1,000, how much can I withdraw with a bank card and how much can I withdraw with a bank transfer?
 
afshin dehghanpour #:
If my balance is $1,000, how much can I withdraw with a bank card and how much can I withdraw with a bank transfer?
You can't withdraw $1,000 via bank transfer because the minimum amount for a bank transfer is $3,000.
Regarding the bank card, you will most likely be able to make 2 withdrawal transactions of ~$500 each (but no more than one transaction per day).
 
Vladislav Boyko #:
You can't withdraw $1,000 via bank transfer because the minimum amount for a bank transfer is $3,000.
Regarding the bank card, you will most likely be able to make 2 withdrawal transactions of ~$500 each (but no more than one transaction per day).
Thank you for your response, but you, as the administrator, should tell them to amend the rules. Even you yourself don't know the exact rules. You said that you can most likely withdraw a maximum of $500 using a card or WebMoney method. Are you also not sure?
 
afshin dehghanpour #:
Thank you for your response, but you, as the administrator, should tell them to amend the rules. Even you yourself don't know the exact rules. You said that you can most likely withdraw a maximum of $500 using a card or WebMoney method. Are you also not sure?

I said "most likely" because I can't confirm this from personal experience—I've never accumulated $500 in my account here. But I have experience withdrawing a couple of hundred dollars (less than 500) to a bank card - I didn’t have any problems with it.

afshin dehghanpour #:
but you, as the administrator

I am a forum moderator.

afshin dehghanpour #:
or WebMoney method

The last time I used WebMoney was about 10 years ago, so I don't have any current information about it. Moreover, WebMoney is banned in my country, so I don't participate in its discussions.

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

I said "most likely" because I can't confirm this from personal experience—I've never accumulated $500 in my account here. But I have experience withdrawing a couple of hundred dollars (less than 500) to a bank card - I didn’t have any problems with it.

I am a forum moderator.

The last time I used WebMoney was about 10 years ago, so I don't have any current information about it. Moreover, WebMoney is banned in my country, so I don't participate in its discussions.

Thank you, then I will put my indicator up for sale on the site.
