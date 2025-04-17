The minimum amount for withdrawal is 10 USD, the maximum one is 10 USD ??
"The minimum amount for withdrawal is 10 USD, the maximum one is 10 USD."
"The maximum one" depends on your balance. There you will see the maximum amount you can withdraw, taking into account the commission.
But if your balance is less than $10, it would be a bit incorrect to display the maximum amount, which is less than the minimum.
[edit] The following would look weird, right? (I edited the page with DevTools to visualize)
"The maximum one" depends on your balance. There you will see the maximum amount you can withdraw, taking into account the commission.
But if your balance is less than $10, it would be a bit incorrect to display the maximum amount, which is less than the minimum.
[edit] The following would look weird, right (I edited the page with DevTools to visualize)?
Ohh, right. I see. Alright, thanks for explaining... :)
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi all,
I'm just having a dig around the site and familiarizing myself with things.
Surely this must be a typo? Lol.
"The minimum amount for withdrawal is 10 USD, the maximum one is 10 USD."
Cheers :)
Ric S