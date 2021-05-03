Is there something wrong with withdrawals?
If you can read carefully, you will see that Webmoney has 2% commission and bank trasfer $30.
Thanks for the reply, but it says I can only withdraw 10 USD each time? It makes no sense...
No, your maximum is $10 because this is all the money you've got available for withdrawal.
I have never sold anything, why would I have any money here?
I'm really curious.
It states 3000 USD limit for bank-I don't have that here as well.
I have uploaded a screenshot, please help me.
Every time you post, you get a rating point, and if you are a frequent poster, for every 50 rating points you get $1.00. So, over time if you post a lot, you earn some money (there is probably a minimum rating before that actually starts happening)!
However, in your screenshot, your balance is $0.00, so the maximum amount is supposed to be the maximum value of your balance, but since the minimum is $10, there is probably just a minor bug in website display which sets it to the minimum allowable value.
In essence, if your balance was higher it would adjust those maximum values.
I do agree however, that as it is now it is misleading and somewhat confusing!
This is not true Fernando for some time now, it has only been left active for some very old members.Rating points for newer members (at least after 2015-2016 to my knowledge) are not connected with money whatsoever.
This screenshot is the same for every member, its not personalised, if you ever become a seller and you have some earned funds, you will be able to withdraw.
Withdraw funds directly to Visa and Mastercard cards.
The minimum amount for withdrawal is 10 USD, the maximum one is 10 USD.
WebMoney ...
Because you have nothing to withdraw (according to your screenshot):
My example.
I have "Balance: 28.73 USD"
- Visa: "The minimum amount for withdrawal is 10 USD, the maximum one is 27.1 USD."
- Webmoney: "The minimum amount for withdrawal is 10 USD, the maximum one is 28.17 USD."
So, once you have the funds to withdraw so your maximum will be changed according to your balance.
Withdraw funds directly to Visa and Mastercard cards.
When you first withdraw to a new card, you need to confirm the operation via an SMS or Telegram code. After that, no confirmation is required for cards included in the trusted list.
WebMoney uses its own system of purses and virtual currencies (title units). To use this withdrawal method you will need an active account in the WebMoney payment system and a WMZ purse.
Our website supports all types of purses: Keeper Classic, Keeper Light, Keeper Mobile and Keeper Mini.
Funds withdrawal via a bank wire transfer.
Specify the exact account details for withdrawal. After that, a Service Desk ticket will be created to inform you of your application processing results.
The minimum amount for withdrawal is 3000 USD, the maximum one is 3000 USD.
It doesn't seem to make sense? For bank wire, we can only withdraw 3000 USD or nothing?
For cards, we can only withdraw 10 USD but the commission is 30 USD??