Suggestions/issues

Hi Metatrader5! I appreciate your effort in making the trend lines adjust automatically, but a lot of times it does not go with what I want, then turns out it can take me forever to draw a trend line in my preferred way. Is there anyway to stop this auto adjustment? Thank you!
 
Hi Metatrader5! I appreciate your effort in making the trend lines adjust automatically, but a lot of times it does not go with what I want, then turns out it can take me forever to draw a trend line in my preferred way. Is there anyway to stop this auto adjustment? Thank you!

We're not mind readers. Please describe specifically which trendline utility you're using and what you want. If you're talking about the MT5 Trendline drawing Tool, see:

"When you add an object to a chart with the timeframe other than M1, the following magnet features are active:

  • When anchoring a point of an object to one of the extreme price (OHLC), the specific minute is determined, where the extremum was recorded. Point of the object is bound to that minute, and it is reflected in the object properties. This kind of behavior allows keeping proper positioning of objects when switching between timeframes.
  • If the "Precise time scale" option is additionally enabled, then you may observe an effect when the anchor point moves away from an extreme point. This behavior appears if the actual extreme point does not correspond to the extreme point of a bar."

         (Analytical Objects - Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis - MetaTrader 5 Help).

For a trendline indicator with adjustable parameters, see: https://www.mql5.com/es/articles/download/3215/trendlines.mq5.

Also, there's already a thread for suggestions:

    Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

    MT5, mql5, mql5.com suggestions for improvement.

    Alain Verleyen, 2013.06.15 15:23

    I am starting this thread to centralise any suggestion for improvement of MT5 platform, mql5 language and mql5.com site and services. I will update this first post regularly with all the suggestion by category and hopefully with date of release. Please make realistic suggestion and on this mentioned topic only. If you want to report bugs you can use this topic : bugs & dysfunctions.

    MT5

    MQL5

    MetaEditor

    Language

    Strategy Tester

    mql5.com

    Forum


     
      Hi Ryan, thanks for your message. Yes the trensline drawing tool is where I’m having issue. And I didn’t and now should specify that I’m using iPad/iPhone, not a computer. (I’m not sure if this is where I can submit issues for iPad users, if not, where I can find a place to solve this issue for iPad?)
      In your message, you mentioned the anchor point can move away from an extreme point because there maybe an actual one that’s different. I think this is where gives me problem.
      Note I’m using this on ipad/iphone, and indeed the anchor point moves away very very often when I try to connect two or more points, now I understand this is because the system does not recognize it as the actual extreme point, but I do not need the system to recognize a different point from what I am drawing. Very often it takes me 5 or 10 mins just to connect some points that I need, using my fingers or the pencil, sometimes I never was able to accurately connect the points I want. this for me is very tiring.
      My problem is for iPad/iPhone users I should say, I appreciate that you design the anchors points to work to its best way, but when I draw lines, I wanna draw the line that works for my strategy not a line from so called actual extreme points.

      Really hope you can have some solution for me.

      Thank you!
       
      Ah, I see.

      I don't recommend using a phone app and/or a wireless connection for serious trading. I only use those as remote notification tools.

      In short, get a Windows 11 desktop pc so that you can access all native features of, and custom utilities for, MT5 Desktop. Sadly, you can't even use the custom Trendlines indicator, to which I posted a link, on your phone.

