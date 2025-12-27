Suggestions/issues
- Auto Draw Trend Line
- Multi Timeframe Indicators
- How to take values from Comment ?
Hi Metatrader5! I appreciate your effort in making the trend lines adjust automatically, but a lot of times it does not go with what I want, then turns out it can take me forever to draw a trend line in my preferred way. Is there anyway to stop this auto adjustment? Thank you!
We're not mind readers. Please describe specifically which trendline utility you're using and what you want. If you're talking about the MT5 Trendline drawing Tool, see:
"When you add an object to a chart with the timeframe other than M1, the following magnet features are active:
- When anchoring a point of an object to one of the extreme price (OHLC), the specific minute is determined, where the extremum was recorded. Point of the object is bound to that minute, and it is reflected in the object properties. This kind of behavior allows keeping proper positioning of objects when switching between timeframes.
- If the "Precise time scale" option is additionally enabled, then you may observe an effect when the anchor point moves away from an extreme point. This behavior appears if the actual extreme point does not correspond to the extreme point of a bar."
(Analytical Objects - Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis - MetaTrader 5 Help).
For a trendline indicator with adjustable parameters, see: https://www.mql5.com/es/articles/download/3215/trendlines.mq5.
Also, there's already a thread for suggestions:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MT5, mql5, mql5.com suggestions for improvement.
Alain Verleyen, 2013.06.15 15:23
I am starting this thread to centralise any suggestion for improvement of MT5 platform, mql5 language and mql5.com site and services. I will update this first post regularly with all the suggestion by category and hopefully with date of release. Please make realistic suggestion and on this mentioned topic only. If you want to report bugs you can use this topic : bugs & dysfunctions.
MT5
- MT5 Multi-terminal.
- Add a easy method to draw horizontal trend line (for example by holding CTRL key when dragging anchor point).
- Add Renko type chart.
MQL5
MetaEditor
- Make ListNames (CTRL+SPACE) feature independent of case.
Language
- Multi currency event handling (OnTick, OnCalculate...) to facilitate creation of multi currency EA.
- Modify OnChartEvent() to process click press (and not only released)
Strategy Tester
- Make button objects work in ST.
- Various improvements of optimization graphs.
- Balance dynamic control: a suggestion
mql5.com
Forum
- Add smilies to forum.
- Provide Moderators and Admin with the ability to prune and graft posts.
- Like button or/and stars (rating) for comments.
- There is no effort to make TL adjust automatically. That takes running code.
- We are not mind readers. We don't know what you “want”.
- It does not take “forever” to draw TLs. Chose two end points and draw it.
- There is no “stop this auto adjustment” as there is no automatic adjustment. Look at the code you are running.
We're not mind readers. Please describe specifically which trendline utility you're using and what you want. If you're talking about the MT5 Trendline drawing Tool, see:
"When you add an object to a chart with the timeframe other than M1, the following magnet features are active:
- When anchoring a point of an object to one of the extreme price (OHLC), the specific minute is determined, where the extremum was recorded. Point of the object is bound to that minute, and it is reflected in the object properties. This kind of behavior allows keeping proper positioning of objects when switching between timeframes.
- If the "Precise time scale" option is additionally enabled, then you may observe an effect when the anchor point moves away from an extreme point. This behavior appears if the actual extreme point does not correspond to the extreme point of a bar."
(Analytical Objects - Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis - MetaTrader 5 Help).
For a trendline indicator with adjustable parameters, see: https://www.mql5.com/es/articles/download/3215/trendlines.mq5.
Also, there's already a thread for suggestions:
Hi Ryan, thanks for your message. Yes the trensline drawing tool is where I’m having issue. And I didn’t and now should specify that I’m using iPad/iPhone, not a computer.
Ah, I see.
I don't recommend using a phone app and/or a wireless connection for serious trading. I only use those as remote notification tools.
In short, get a Windows 11 desktop pc so that you can access all native features of, and custom utilities for, MT5 Desktop. Sadly, you can't even use the custom Trendlines indicator, to which I posted a link, on your phone.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use