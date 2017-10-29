How to take values from Comment ?
Hi
I want to use an Indicator in my EA ,
the indicator does not draw any line and just makes Comments .
How can I take the information from the comments ?
Those are not comments
Those are objects
Those are not comments
Those are objects
Thanks Mladen Rakic
So if those are objects I know how to use them .
but just in case if I had information as comments what could I do ?
There are no comments. There is only one Comment and there is no function to read that..
You are wrong, there is a function for it:
ChartGetString(chart_ID,CHART_COMMENT);
It works fine in both mql4 and mql5:
https://docs.mql4.com/constants/chartconstants/charts_samples#chart_comment
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/chartconstants/charts_samples#chart_comment
Regards.
- www.mql5.com
There are no comments. There is only one Comment .
You are wrong, there is a function for it:
It works fine in both mql4 and mql5:
https://docs.mql4.com/constants/chartconstants/charts_samples#chart_comment
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/chartconstants/charts_samples#chart_comment
Regards.
Thank you very much whroeder1 and Jose Francisco Casado Fernandez
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Hi
I want to use an Indicator in my EA ,
the indicator does not draw any line and just makes Comments .
How can I take the information from the comments ?