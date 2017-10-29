How to take values from Comment ?

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Hi 

I want to use an Indicator in my EA ,

the indicator does not draw any line and just makes Comments .

How can I take the information from the comments ?





 
Reza nasimi:

Hi 

I want to use an Indicator in my EA ,

the indicator does not draw any line and just makes Comments .

How can I take the information from the comments ?





Those are not comments

Those are objects

 
Mladen Rakic:

Those are not comments

Those are objects


Thanks Mladen Rakic
So if those are objects I know how to use them .

but just in case if I had information as comments what could I do ?

 
Reza nasimi: but just in case if I had information as comments what could I do ?

There are no comments. There is only one Comment and there is no function to read that..

 
whroeder1:

There are no comments. There is only one Comment and there is no function to read that..

You are wrong, there is a function for it:

ChartGetString(chart_ID,CHART_COMMENT);

It works fine in both mql4 and mql5:

https://docs.mql4.com/constants/chartconstants/charts_samples#chart_comment

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/chartconstants/charts_samples#chart_comment


Regards.

Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Chart Constants / Examples of Working with the Chart
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Chart Constants / Examples of Working with the Chart
  • www.mql5.com
This section contains examples of working with chart properties. One or two complete functions are displayed for each property. These functions allow setting/receiving the value of the property. These functions can be used "as is" in custom mql5 applications. The screenshot below demonstrates the graphic panel illustrating how changing of the...
 
Jose Francisco Casado Fernandez: You are wrong, there is a function for it:

Yep, I keep forgetting to look at the new functions imported from MT5.

 
whroeder1:

There are no comments. There is only one Comment .


Jose Francisco Casado Fernandez:

You are wrong, there is a function for it:

It works fine in both mql4 and mql5:

https://docs.mql4.com/constants/chartconstants/charts_samples#chart_comment

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/chartconstants/charts_samples#chart_comment


Regards.

Thank you very much whroeder1 and Jose Francisco Casado Fernandez
 
Reza nasimi:

Thank you very much whroeder1 and Jose Francisco Casado Fernandez
You are welcome.  Regards.
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