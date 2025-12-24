recompilation results in indicator/EA not loading
I have reinstalled MT5/MQL5.
MetaTrader 5, Version 5.00, build 5488. Date: 19th December 2025
I have copied my old indicators to the new installation directories. Its weird this!
I can load old FSI_v7.ex5 but if I recompile it it won't load giving error:
2025.12.22 05:38:34.246 Custom Indicator loading of FSI_v7 (NZDUSD,H1) from C:\Users\bapo_\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Indicators\PipReaper\FSI_v7\FSI_v7.ex5 failed [539]
original load before recompilation:
2025.12.22 05:35:48.095 Indicators custom indicator FSI_v7 (AUDCAD,M15) loaded succesfully
2025.12.22 05:35:48.102 Indicators custom indicator FSI_v7 (AUDCAD,H1) loaded succesfully
2025.12.22 05:35:48.102 Indicators custom indicator Custom_ATR (AUDCAD,H1) loaded succesfully
2025.12.22 05:35:48.795 Indicators custom indicator FSI_v7 (AUDCHF,M15) loaded succesfully
2025.12.22 05:35:48.798 Indicators custom indicator FSI_v7 (AUDCHF,H1) loaded succesfully
2025.12.22 05:35:48.799 Indicators custom indicator Custom_ATR (AUDCHF,H1) loaded succesfully
2025.12.22 05:35:48.803 Indicators custom indicator FSI_v7 (AUDJPY,M15) loaded succesfully
2025.12.22 05:35:48.807 Indicators custom indicator FSI_v7 (AUDJPY,H1) loaded succesfully
2025.12.22 05:35:48.807 Indicators custom indicator Custom_ATR (AUDJPY,H1) loaded succesfully
2025.12.22 05:35:52.852 Indicators custom indicator FSI_v7 (AUDNZD,M15) loaded succesfully
2025.12.22 05:35:52.855 Indicators custom indicator FSI_v7 (AUDNZD,H1) loaded succesfully
2025.12.22 05:35:52.855 Indicators custom indicator Custom_ATR (AUDNZD,H1) loaded succesfully
2025.12.22 05:35:52.857 Indicators custom indicator FSI_v7 (AUDUSD,M15) loaded succesfully
The above code produces the following error:
2025.12.22 06:14:37.351 Custom Indicator loading of test (NZDUSD,H1) from C:\Users\bapo_\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Indicators\test.ex5 failed [539]
Interestingly if I substitute the above code with Accelerator.mq5 contents it compiles and loads normally as the Alligator indicator.
You need to run your MetaTrader in the portable mode - that's to start with.
To use this mode, start the platform from the command line with the additional /portable key. For example, "C:\Program Files\MyTerminal\terminal.exe /portable"
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/start_advanced/start
- www.metatrader5.com
Thanks.
Thats pushed me forward.
Now all I need to do is redevlop my indicator into full compliance with the new strict rules introduced in this build it seems.
2025.12.22 06:14:37.351 Custom Indicator loading of test (NZDUSD,H1) from C:\Users\bapo_\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Indicators\test.ex5 failed [539]
Alain Verleyen, 2025.12.19 14:47
Confirmed and reported to MQ.
Thank you.
I experienced exactly same problem:
On MetaTrader 5 build 5488, any newly compiled custom indicator fails to load with error [539], even when the indicator is a trivial baseline.
Previously compiled EX5 indicators continue to load normally in the same terminal. Blocks development of all new custom indicators, as any newly compiled EX5 cannot be loaded.
Don't use beta build if you don't want to be beta-tester.
- 2025.12.16
- www.mql5.com
I’m getting the same issue on build 5488. Any new custom indicator even the default ones stops working after compiling and shows a failure [539].
I also don’t think this is a beta version, since I updated it directly through the official MT5 popup. I’ve tried reinstalling it multiple times using the main download link from the MT5 website, but it always installs the same version.
The problem occurs on both Windows 11 and Windows 10, and I’ve tested it on multiple PCs. The only machine that still works correctly is a Linux system running build 5480.
It would be great to have access to download older versions of the software, especially when new updates are broken like this.
I’m getting the same issue on build 5488. Any new custom indicator even the default ones stops working after compiling and shows a failure [539].
I also don’t think this is a beta version, since I updated it directly through the official MT5 popup. I’ve tried reinstalling it multiple times using the main download link from the MT5 website, but it always installs the same version.
The problem occurs on both Windows 11 and Windows 10, and I’ve tested it on multiple PCs. The only machine that still works correctly is a Linux system running build 5480.
It would be great to have access to download older versions of the software, especially when new updates are broken like this.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I have reinstalled MT5/MQL5.
MetaTrader 5, Version 5.00, build 5488. Date: 19th December 2025
I have copied my old indicators to the new installation directories. Its weird this!
I can load old FSI_v7.ex5 but if I recompile it it won't load giving error:
2025.12.22 05:38:34.246 Custom Indicator loading of FSI_v7 (NZDUSD,H1) from C:\Users\bapo_\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Indicators\PipReaper\FSI_v7\FSI_v7.ex5 failed [539]
original load before recompilation:
2025.12.22 05:35:48.095 Indicators custom indicator FSI_v7 (AUDCAD,M15) loaded succesfully
2025.12.22 05:35:48.102 Indicators custom indicator FSI_v7 (AUDCAD,H1) loaded succesfully
2025.12.22 05:35:48.102 Indicators custom indicator Custom_ATR (AUDCAD,H1) loaded succesfully
2025.12.22 05:35:48.795 Indicators custom indicator FSI_v7 (AUDCHF,M15) loaded succesfully
2025.12.22 05:35:48.798 Indicators custom indicator FSI_v7 (AUDCHF,H1) loaded succesfully
2025.12.22 05:35:48.799 Indicators custom indicator Custom_ATR (AUDCHF,H1) loaded succesfully
2025.12.22 05:35:48.803 Indicators custom indicator FSI_v7 (AUDJPY,M15) loaded succesfully
2025.12.22 05:35:48.807 Indicators custom indicator FSI_v7 (AUDJPY,H1) loaded succesfully
2025.12.22 05:35:48.807 Indicators custom indicator Custom_ATR (AUDJPY,H1) loaded succesfully
2025.12.22 05:35:52.852 Indicators custom indicator FSI_v7 (AUDNZD,M15) loaded succesfully
2025.12.22 05:35:52.855 Indicators custom indicator FSI_v7 (AUDNZD,H1) loaded succesfully
2025.12.22 05:35:52.855 Indicators custom indicator Custom_ATR (AUDNZD,H1) loaded succesfully
2025.12.22 05:35:52.857 Indicators custom indicator FSI_v7 (AUDUSD,M15) loaded succesfully
The above code produces the following error:
2025.12.22 06:14:37.351 Custom Indicator loading of test (NZDUSD,H1) from C:\Users\bapo_\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075\MQL5\Indicators\test.ex5 failed [539]
Interestingly if I substitute the above code with Accelerator.mq5 contents it compiles and loads normally as the Alligator indicator.