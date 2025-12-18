Multiple separate EA
I don't know if others were doing the same, having multiple EA running simultaneously on the same pair. So, I think each can work smoothly, and speedy.
Running multiple EAs on the same symbol does not improve execution speed. They share the same account resources and can interfere with each other unless properly isolated (different magic numbers).
What is the point of your post? What exactly are you trying to achieve?
It is an option and an angle ,If you mean speedy as in profit , maybe yes maybe not . I have done this before ran the same EA on 3 separate timeframes on the same pair but you have to know what your EA is good at and what it is not , You also have to get creative with lot sizes lesser timeframe more noise so less allocated etc . It can work just like anything CAN work . It's not the strategy it's the discipline and the money management .Most people on here jump this way that way ,gamblers not traders .
I was meaning that 3 different EA, opening-handling and helping keep benefit-sl and trailing. When I put this 3 into one EA, the behavior change.
I think asynchronous trading would be the best option here, although it seems like an asynchronous trading EA is more difficult to implement. I plan to try this later, but I personally don't have enough knowledge right now to discuss this in more detail.
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/trading/ordersendasyncThe OrderSendAsync() function is used for conducting asynchronous trade operations without waiting for the trade server's response to a sent request. The function is designed for high-frequency trading, when under the terms of the trading algorithm it is unacceptable to waste time waiting for a response from the server.
So what ?
You have bug(s) in your code. Fix them.
