MetaTrader 5 Platform Update build 5370: Web Terminal improvements

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On Friday, October 17, 2025, an updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released.

This update delivers improvements to the platform's web version: expanded contract specifications, corrected price data display, improved timeframe switching menu, and refined account opening and connection dialogs.

MetaTrader 5 Platform Update build 5370: Web Terminal improvements


MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal

  1. Added display of contract start and end dates in instrument specifications:


    Contract start and end dates


  2. Fixed the price delay indication in the "Quotes" section. On mobile devices, the corresponding icon might not have appeared in extended view mode.


    Delayed quotes


  3. Fixed the timeframe selection menu display. The issue occurred in horizontal view on mobile devices.
  4. Fixed display of available account types in the demo account creation window.
  5. Fixed localization issues in the account connection window. Some items could appear only in English.


Ask your broker to update their platform to gain access to the improved Web Terminal.

  
#property indicator_chart_window
int OnInit() {

  ::EventChartCustom(0, 33345, 666, 777, "send EventChartCustom");

  return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}

int OnCalculate(const int32_t rates_total,
                const int32_t prev_calculated,
                const int32_t begin,
                const double &price[]) {

  return(rates_total);
}
void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) {

  Print(sparam);

}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Each time the EventChartCustom function is called, it is sent twice in the visual tester. Please fix this issue.


 

Found a probable bug in the Symbols-Dialog:

 
Dominik Egert #Found a probable bug in the Symbols-Dialog:

It has happened to me before; it might be a desynchronization between the chart cache and the server's historical database. Restarting the terminal sometimes forces a proper resync.

Please confirm if the issue persists, thanks.

 
hini #:

Each time the EventChartCustom function is called, it is sent twice in the visual tester. Please fix this issue.


Confirmed and reported to MQ.
 
Dominik Egert #:

Found a probable bug in the Symbols-Dialog:

Hard to reproduce. Any idea ?
 
I'm using version 5370. With the following command:
printf(SymbolInfoDouble("GBPJPY", SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS));
In Script the result is: 0.6538127088114338 but when backtesting the result is 100.0. Why?
 
Nguyen Van Luong #:
I'm using version 5370. With the following command:
In Script the result is: 0.6538127088114338 but when backtesting the result is 100.0. Why?
The tester has a setup for custom account currency - probably it's other than your live account now.
 
hini #:

Each time the EventChartCustom function is called, it is sent twice in the visual tester. Please fix this issue.


Was fixed. Don't know in which build.
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