MetaTrader 5 Platform Update build 5370: Web Terminal improvements
#property indicator_chart_window int OnInit() { ::EventChartCustom(0, 33345, 666, 777, "send EventChartCustom"); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } int OnCalculate(const int32_t rates_total, const int32_t prev_calculated, const int32_t begin, const double &price[]) { return(rates_total); } void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { Print(sparam); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Each time the EventChartCustom function is called, it is sent twice in the visual tester. Please fix this issue.
Dominik Egert #: Found a probable bug in the Symbols-Dialog:
It has happened to me before; it might be a desynchronization between the chart cache and the server's historical database. Restarting the terminal sometimes forces a proper resync.
Please confirm if the issue persists, thanks.
hini #:Confirmed and reported to MQ.
Each time the EventChartCustom function is called, it is sent twice in the visual tester. Please fix this issue.
I'm using version 5370. With the following command:
printf(SymbolInfoDouble("GBPJPY", SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS));In Script the result is: 0.6538127088114338 but when backtesting the result is 100.0. Why?
Nguyen Van Luong #:The tester has a setup for custom account currency - probably it's other than your live account now.
I'm using version 5370. With the following command:
In Script the result is: 0.6538127088114338 but when backtesting the result is 100.0. Why?
I'm using version 5370. With the following command:
In Script the result is: 0.6538127088114338 but when backtesting the result is 100.0. Why?
hini #:Was fixed. Don't know in which build.
Each time the EventChartCustom function is called, it is sent twice in the visual tester. Please fix this issue.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
On Friday, October 17, 2025, an updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released.
This update delivers improvements to the platform's web version: expanded contract specifications, corrected price data display, improved timeframe switching menu, and refined account opening and connection dialogs.
MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal
Ask your broker to update their platform to gain access to the improved Web Terminal.