Problem linking notifications and messaging system via MetaQuotes ID on Android
What problem? Please share some details
Marsel # : Vấn đề gì vậy? Vui lòng chia sẻ một số chi tiết
I also have the same problem, today, I can't receive push notifications from MT5 to my IOS device.
Also, after uninstalling and reinstalling MT5 on my iphone, I can't log back into MQL5.
I tried on other accounts but still can't.
Hope this problem will be solved soon.
Marsel #:
What problem? Please share some details
What problem? Please share some details
After the new update to the MetaTrader 5 application, notifications from the MetaTrader 5 program have stopped arriving on the mobile phone.
To clarify, when you press the test button, no notification is sent to the mobile phone.
Note that in the past it worked without any problems.
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After the latest update of the MetaTrader 5 application
Problem linking notifications and messaging system via MetaQuotes ID on Android
I hope it will be resolved as soon as possible.