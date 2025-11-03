Problem linking notifications and messaging system via MetaQuotes ID on Android

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After the latest update of the MetaTrader 5 application

Problem linking notifications and messaging system via MetaQuotes ID on Android

I hope it will be resolved as soon as possible.


 
What problem? Please share some details
 
Marsel # : Vấn đề gì vậy? Vui lòng chia sẻ một số chi tiết
I also have the same problem, today, I can't receive push notifications from MT5 to my IOS device.
Also, after uninstalling and reinstalling MT5 on my iphone, I can't log back into MQL5.
I tried on other accounts but still can't.
Hope this problem will be solved soon.
 
Marsel #:
What problem? Please share some details

After the new update to the MetaTrader 5 application, notifications from the MetaTrader 5 program have stopped arriving on the mobile phone.


To clarify, when you press the test button, no notification is sent to the mobile phone.

Note that in the past it worked without any problems.

 
almo3taz87 #:
To clarify, when you press the test button, no notification is sent to the mobile phone.

1. Make sure MetaQuotes ID is correct

2. Check a Journal tab

 
Marsel #:

1. Make sure MetaQuotes ID is correct

2. Check a Journal tab

The MetaQuotes ID is correct.
I downloaded the MetaTrader 5 app on another device, and the problem persists.
The problem only appeared today after updating to the new version of MetaTrader 5.
 
almo3taz87 #:
The MetaQuotes ID is correct.
I downloaded the MetaTrader 5 app on another device, and the problem persists.
The problem only appeared today after updating to the new version of MetaTrader 5.
ОК. Number 2 then
 
Marsel #:
ОК. Number 2 then

Do you mean this?


 
almo3taz87 #:

Do you mean this?

I mean desktop terminal

 
Marsel #:

I mean desktop terminal

ok



 
almo3taz87 #:

ok


Can't help without a log file from a Journal tab.

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