Problem linking notifications and messaging system via MetaQuotes ID on Android - page 2
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I mean desktop terminal
I also have the same problem as him, I use iphone. Here is my tab log
Can't help without a log file from a Journal tab.
This is a Journal tab.
This is a Journal tab.
Have you tried to restart your desktop terminal?
I’m also having issues receiving notifications on my phone.
I’ve checked my MQID multiple times — in the terminal, MT5 app and on my MQL5 profile.
I tried clicking the “TEST” button several times in the MT5 Notification tab, but nothing happens.
The Journal shows the message "send request failed (connect failed)".
However, my internet connection works fine on both my phone and desktop.
I don't get the push notification since Monday . I have tick local terminal and server too but nothing works. TEST also not response
At first I thought it was a minor system issue, or something wrong with my device. But when I searched and found your thread, I knew it was a common error. This error may seem minor to some, but to me it was quite serious. Hopefully everything will be fine tomorrow.
I hope the problem reaches the technicians to solve it.
Until the problem is resolved, I have enabled and sent notifications to email.