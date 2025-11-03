Problem linking notifications and messaging system via MetaQuotes ID on Android - page 2

New comment
 
Marsel # :

I mean desktop terminal

I also have the same problem as him, I use iphone. Here is my tab log


 
Marsel #:

Can't help without a log file from a Journal tab.

Sorry, I didn't understand what you meant.

This is a Journal tab.


 
almo3taz87 #:
Sorry, I didn't understand what you meant.

This is a Journal tab.


Have you tried to restart your desktop terminal?
 
Marsel #:
Have you tried to restart your desktop terminal?
I restarted my desktop.
But the problem persists.
 
PM.H #:
I also have the same problem, today, I can't receive push notifications from MT5 to my IOS device.
Also, after uninstalling and reinstalling MT5 on my iphone, I can't log back into MQL5.
I tried on other accounts but still can't.
Hope this problem will be solved soon.
This seems to be a common problem.
Others have experienced the same issue.
 
Hello, I no longer receive push notifications from my computer to my android smartphone. My MetaQuotes ID is correct, I did the test, the notification is sent, but the connection of my VPS station to my Smartphone fails, I also tried on my local computer and it's the same problem. In the log it says (send request failed), (connect failed), I have the impression that this is a general problem.
 

I’m also having issues receiving notifications on my phone.

I’ve checked my MQID multiple times — in the terminal, MT5 app and on my MQL5 profile.

I tried clicking the “TEST” button several times in the MT5 Notification tab, but nothing happens.

The Journal shows the message "send request failed (connect failed)".

However, my internet connection works fine on both my phone and desktop.

 
almo3taz87 #This seems to be a common problem. Others have experienced the same issue.
At first I thought it was a minor system issue, or something wrong with my device. But when I searched and found your thread, I knew it was a common error. This error may seem minor to some, but to me it was quite serious. Hopefully everything will be fine tomorrow.
 

I don't get the push notification since Monday . I have tick local terminal and server too but nothing works. TEST also not response

http://push.metatrader5.com/ IP ADDRESS could not be found. Help
 
PM.H #:
At first I thought it was a minor system issue, or something wrong with my device. But when I searched and found your thread, I knew it was a common error. This error may seem minor to some, but to me it was quite serious. Hopefully everything will be fine tomorrow.

I hope the problem reaches the technicians to solve it.

Until the problem is resolved, I have enabled and sent notifications to email.





123456
New comment