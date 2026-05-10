Services: Period Converter Mod
Since there are many bots trading on Forex, the classic bar view is riddled with illogical tails --- this hampers bar analysis.
The parameter of initial shift of the first bar is VERY missing....
Then, for example, M3 will have 3 versions of the chart, and M5, respectively, 5 versions,
from which it will be possible to choose a more or less understandable one.
And the presence of graphic control buttons right on the chart would speed up and facilitate the selection process....
VERY lacking ...
Then...
And the availability of ...
Hello.
Thanks for the recommendations, but I have a slightly different interest.
The thing is that by posting free code, I kind of show my knowledge and skills to users. Like, look what I can do. )))
And this "show-off" pursues a very specific but very mercantile thing.
If someone suddenly needs to write or fix or refine the code, he can address me directly through freelancing.
And here, in codebase, a potential customer can familiarise himself with my most simple works.
- 2026.02.24
- www.mql5.com
Please let me have the automated trading
There is a way to attach, and run, an EA on almost any fully functional custom chart provided that you:
- Can code your own EA, or
- Have the EA source code and can modify it, or
- Have the EA source code and have someone who will modify it, or
- Have the EA developer who will modify and compile the EA source code for you.
Good afternoon, how to use it "for dummies", I tried it by analogy with indicators - gives the symbol not found?
Since there are a lot of bots trading on Fore, the classic appearance of bars is spoiled by illogical tiles - this great interferes with bar analysis.
VERY missing the initial shift parameter of the first bar...
Based on my reading of Aleksandr Slavskii 's code, the main loop therein iterates in chronological order ("forward"). Therefore, you might try deleting several of the earliest bars worth of price data (per your desired shift value) from your historic price data. Theoretically, that should start the bar count lightly later because data that doesn't exist can't be counted.
@Aleksandr Slavskii , please correct me if I'm mistaken.
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Period Converter Mod:
An analogue of Period Converter in MT4
Author: Aleksandr Slavskii