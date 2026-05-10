Services: Period Converter Mod

New comment
 

Period Converter Mod:

An analogue of Period Converter in MT4

Period Converter Mod

Author: Aleksandr Slavskii

 
Please let me have the automated trading
 
Good afternoon, how to use it "for dummies", I tried it by analogy with indicators - gives the symbol not found?
 
VVA77 #:
Good afternoon, how to use it "for dummies", I tried it similar to the indicators - it gives a symbol not found?





Seven-hour chart.


It is a service, not an indicator. Therefore, it should be placed in the folder with services.

 

Since there are many bots trading on Forex, the classic bar view is riddled with illogical tails --- this hampers bar analysis.

The parameter of initial shift of the first bar is VERY missing....

Then, for example, M3 will have 3 versions of the chart, and M5, respectively, 5 versions,

from which it will be possible to choose a more or less understandable one.

And the presence of graphic control buttons right on the chart would speed up and facilitate the selection process....

 
Kalinych #:

VERY lacking ...

Then...

And the availability of ...

Hello.

Thanks for the recommendations, but I have a slightly different interest.

The thing is that by posting free code, I kind of show my knowledge and skills to users. Like, look what I can do. )))

And this "show-off" pursues a very specific but very mercantile thing.

If someone suddenly needs to write or fix or refine the code, he can address me directly through freelancing.

And here, in codebase, a potential customer can familiarise himself with my most simple works.

Торговые приложения для MetaTrader 5 на заказ
Торговые приложения для MetaTrader 5 на заказ
  • 2026.02.24
  • www.mql5.com
Самый большой фриланс c разработчиками программ на MQL5
 
Biggie Titus #:
Please let me have the automated trading

There is a way to attach, and run, an EA on almost any fully functional custom chart provided that you:

  • Can code your own EA, or
  • Have the EA source code and can modify it, or
  • Have the EA source code and have someone who will modify it, or
  • Have the EA developer who will modify and compile the EA source code for you.
The easiest way is to create an input variable of the string type and define its default value (setting) to the custom symbol, e.g., "EURUSD M240 c-420". Let's say that the input variable is named AnalysisSymbol. Then replace all instances of _Symbol, Symbol(), or "EURUSD" in the EA's chart analysis code only with AnalysisSymbol. That would be in the iCustom() calls, OHLC price calls, trading conditons, and the like. In contrast thereto, the EA's order handling code must continue to use the tradeable symbol, e.g., _Symbol, Symbol(), or "EURUSD". Assuming that the EA's code is otherwise compliant with the Tester, the modified EA can even be backtested on the custom symbol.
 
VVA77 #:
Good afternoon, how to use it "for dummies", I tried it by analogy with indicators - gives the symbol not found?
Most indicator code uses _Symbol or Symbol(), meaning the symbol of the current chart to which the indicator is attached. _Symbol and Symbol() does not do well with custom symbols containing spaces and/or special characters. The easiest way to make such an indicator work is to modify its source code by replacing all instances of _Symbol and/or Symbol() with your desired custom symbol, e.g., "EURUSD M240 c-420".
 
Kalinych # :

Since there are a lot of bots trading on Fore, the classic appearance of bars is spoiled by illogical tiles - this great interferes with bar analysis.

VERY missing the initial shift parameter of the first bar...

Based on my reading of Aleksandr Slavskii 's code, the main loop therein iterates in chronological order ("forward"). Therefore, you might try deleting several of the earliest bars worth of price data (per your desired shift value) from your historic price data. Theoretically, that should start the bar count lightly later because data that doesn't exist can't be counted.

@Aleksandr Slavskii , please correct me if I'm mistaken.

 
HEY BUDY...THANKS FOR MAKING THIS BEAUTIFUL TOOL...BUT THE HISTORY IT CREATES IS LIMITED...DO YOU HAVE ANY SLUTIONS?
New comment