Cloud optimization gives very different results compared to the ones when doing with computer agents.

New comment
 

I tried twice to use Cloud network services for optimization but Im having the problem that I get very different results from there. I dont understand why. 

Im using every tick based on real ticks.

Is it so that the Cloud uses not my price data but its own?

What could be the reason?

I appreciate your help!

 
Alvaro Rhea :

I tried twice to use Cloud network services for optimization but Im having the problem that I get very different results from there. I dont understand why. 

Im using every tick based on real ticks.

Is it so that the Cloud uses not my price data but its own?

What could be the reason?

I appreciate your help!

You did not say the main thing - which optimization mode you use:


 

Im not sure, but I it might have been slow, nevertheless I was optimizing only one parameter, so I assume it makes no difference. Does it?


Thank you for replying! 

 
Alvaro Rhea #:

Im not sure, but I it might have been slow, nevertheless I was optimizing only one parameter, so I assume it makes no difference. Does it?


Thank you for replying! 

 
It was "slow complete"
 
Alvaro Rhea # :
It was "slow complete"

What is the tick generation mode?


And in general - who needs you or me more? Here is the technical forum and it is your responsibility to provide all the technical data yourself.

 
Alvaro Rhea:

I tried twice to use Cloud network services for optimization but Im having the problem that I get very different results from there. I dont understand why. 

Im using every tick based on real ticks.

Is it so that the Cloud uses not my price data but its own?

What could be the reason?

I appreciate your help!

I wrote that I was using every tick based on real ticks

 
Alvaro Rhea # :

I wrote that I was using every tick based on real ticks

We continue to extract information from you :)

How many options do you teach? 

 
Alvaro Rhea #:

I wrote that I was using every tick based on real ticks

How hard is it to provide ALL the relevant data from the start ? Vladimir deserves a medal for his patience.
 

Im sorry Vladimir, I will attach some screeshots

This are the results I started to get. They were not consistent with the type of results I was having , so I stopped the process. 

Afterwards when running the optimization on my PC, these were the results I got

The only difference was whether I was using Cloud network or not. Everything else stayed the same.

I did reduce the passes since it was going to take very long time. Those 12 passes from second SS took 16 hours.

 
Alvaro Rhea #:
It was "slow complete"
Bummer... because in fast genetic there are populations of combinations which get selected a bit randomly and therefore the result is a little different each time... Try that maybe.
12
New comment