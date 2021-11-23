Cloud optimization gives very different results compared to the ones when doing with computer agents.
I tried twice to use Cloud network services for optimization but Im having the problem that I get very different results from there. I dont understand why.
Im using every tick based on real ticks.
Is it so that the Cloud uses not my price data but its own?
What could be the reason?
I appreciate your help!
You did not say the main thing - which optimization mode you use:
Im not sure, but I it might have been slow, nevertheless I was optimizing only one parameter, so I assume it makes no difference. Does it?
Thank you for replying!
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.11.19 04:54
I wrote that I was using every tick based on real ticks
Im sorry Vladimir, I will attach some screeshots
This are the results I started to get. They were not consistent with the type of results I was having , so I stopped the process.
Afterwards when running the optimization on my PC, these were the results I got
The only difference was whether I was using Cloud network or not. Everything else stayed the same.
I did reduce the passes since it was going to take very long time. Those 12 passes from second SS took 16 hours.
