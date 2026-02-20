MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 5120: Improvements and fixes - page 2

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Have applied new release/upgrade - existing EA's no longer function correctly when compared with prior version.  What changes have been made which would result in tester/history not working correctly?

 

Hi All,
As many of use, I have a 3 monitors setup.
I am using a lot the 'Docked' option and save profile with MTF chart on all monitors.
Since 5100, the Toolbox (CTRL + T) and the Strategy Tester windows (CTRL + R) are always behind when docked and Hiding / Showing (double click CTRL + R or T) does not make them apears on top of other charts as it used to be.

Same for Data windows (CTRL + D) and Navigator (CTRL + N).

Can it be possible to restore the behaviour before 5100?


Regards,

och

The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5
The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5
  • www.mql5.com
What are the differences between the three modes of testing in MetaTrader 5, and what should be particularly looked for? How does the testing of an EA, trading simultaneously on multiple instruments, take place? When and how are the indicator values calculated during testing, and how are the events handled? How to synchronize the bars from different instruments during testing in an "open prices only" mode? This article aims to provide answers to these and many other questions.
 

Why does the update take away the tabs at the bottom of the tester chart


Im testing a bot that runs on the 15min chart but uses data obtained from the 1Hr chart.

Up until this update the tester showed the test running on the 15min chart and also a tab for the hour chart so I could 

check what was happening on the indicator on the hour chart. Now I cant since this latest update

 
Nigenemo #:

Why does the update take away the tabs at the bottom of the tester chart


Im testing a bot that runs on the 15min chart but uses data obtained from the 1Hr chart.

Up until this update the tester showed the test running on the 15min chart and also a tab for the hour chart so I could 

check what was happening on the indicator on the hour chart. Now I cant since this latest update

It was moved to the other place - look at post 
MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 5120: Improvements and fixes - An updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on Friday 13, 2025
MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 5120: Improvements and fixes - An updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on Friday 13, 2025
  • 2025.06.12
  • MetaQuotes
  • www.mql5.com
On friday, june 13, 2025, an updated version of the metatrader 5 platform will be released. New metatrader 5 platform build 5100 transition to git and mql5 algo forge developer hub, dark theme and interface improvements
 
Sergey Golubev #:
It was moved to the other place - look at post 

Wow that is inconvinient now

 

The new layout of the boxes is very inconvenient. Moreover, when compressed, they provide no information and are simply squashed. Please restore the previous layout as soon as possible.


 
Nothing's working on my Meta 5 account anymore; it's completely frozen. My trades aren't working either; they're all stuck. What can I do? I'm on my third challenge.
Files:
IMG_3074.png  345 kb
 
It;s just everything different and as i mentioned it lags in macbook a lot, strategy tester date inputs are so small.
 

code

res

Division with integer type variables are returning 0 values in this build. I was able to fix this issue by typecasting each int-type variable to double. But having to typecast like this is not robust.

 
Oluwatosin Michael Akinyemi #:

Division with integer type variables are returning 0 values in this build. I was able to fix this issue by typecasting each int-type variable to double. But having to typecast like this is not robust.

It's normal and has always be like that. It doesn't return 0 in general but the integral part of the division, which is 0 in your case.
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