MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 5120: Improvements and fixes - page 2
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Have applied new release/upgrade - existing EA's no longer function correctly when compared with prior version. What changes have been made which would result in tester/history not working correctly?
Hi All,
As many of use, I have a 3 monitors setup.
I am using a lot the 'Docked' option and save profile with MTF chart on all monitors.
Since 5100, the Toolbox (CTRL + T) and the Strategy Tester windows (CTRL + R) are always behind when docked and Hiding / Showing (double click CTRL + R or T) does not make them apears on top of other charts as it used to be.
Same for Data windows (CTRL + D) and Navigator (CTRL + N).
Can it be possible to restore the behaviour before 5100?
Regards,
och
Why does the update take away the tabs at the bottom of the tester chart
Im testing a bot that runs on the 15min chart but uses data obtained from the 1Hr chart.
Up until this update the tester showed the test running on the 15min chart and also a tab for the hour chart so I could
check what was happening on the indicator on the hour chart. Now I cant since this latest update
Why does the update take away the tabs at the bottom of the tester chart
Im testing a bot that runs on the 15min chart but uses data obtained from the 1Hr chart.
Up until this update the tester showed the test running on the 15min chart and also a tab for the hour chart so I could
check what was happening on the indicator on the hour chart. Now I cant since this latest update
It was moved to the other place - look at post #2
Wow that is inconvinient now
The new layout of the boxes is very inconvenient. Moreover, when compressed, they provide no information and are simply squashed. Please restore the previous layout as soon as possible.
Division with integer type variables are returning 0 values in this build. I was able to fix this issue by typecasting each int-type variable to double. But having to typecast like this is not robust.
Division with integer type variables are returning 0 values in this build. I was able to fix this issue by typecasting each int-type variable to double. But having to typecast like this is not robust.