Libraries: Calendar - page 15
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Recently I noticed that saving the entire calendar in a file to work with it in the tester started to crash on timeout, after about 50 sec.
It is not reproduced.
It is not reproduced.
I tested it on different servers and different terminals. CalendarValueHistory always times out. A wrapper was created in a nearby branch to work around it.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/496980
CalendarValueHistory is always terminated with a timeout.
This is not the case for me.
Who to believe?