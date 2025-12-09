Libraries: Calendar - page 13
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Libraries: Calendar
TradingProFX, 2024.10.30 13:12
Why do I get 0 in the tester?
Zero To-parameter.
Set() method for MT5 only. How to initialise and download news for MT4?
How is it done for MT5 tester.
Calendar.Load(CALENDAR_FILENAME); Calendar.FilterByCurrency(Symbol());
After Load I get: CALENDAR{ Events:[197684] }
And after FilterByCurrency: CALENDAR{ Events:[] }
Symbol() = EURUSD
I don't understand anything. Attach compiled mq4/5.
I don't understand anything. Attach compiled mq4/5.
FilterByCurrency does not work. An empty array is received after calling FilterByCurrency().
The code is simple
After Calendar.Load in the debugger I see CALENDAR{ Events:[197684] }
And after Calendar.FilterByCurrency(Symbol()): CALENDAR{ Events:[] }
2025.04.02 21:59:59.444 EURUSD,H1: size: 0
2025.04.02 21:59:56.772 EURUSD,H1: size: 197684
An empty array is obtained after calling FilterByCurrency().
This is a filter by currency, not by symbol.
Open Calendar.mqh in ME and press ALT+M.
This is a filter by currency, not by character.
got it
Hello. Is it possible to shift the calendar to a certain time?
The calendar is downloaded in one terminal (with one timezone), but will be used (MT4) in a terminal with a different timezone. It turns out that it is necessary to correct the time in the calendar somehow.