Libraries: Calendar - page 14
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Hello. Is there any possibility to move the calendar to a certain time?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies.
Libraries: Calendar
fxsaber, 2023.04.13 11:46 am.
This is solved with one line.
Calendar += 3600.
I don't remember all the functionality. ALT+M helps.
I don't remember all the functionality. ALT+M helps.
This is reasonable. Unfortunately, I am not ready to do it yet.
Hello - I just used your Calendar EA example and it doesn't seem to be loading the calendar data. Prior to version 5.0 build 5200 it was working fine. Any idea what is wrong or any fixes? Thanks
Checked - it is working.
These files store a single calendar for all terminals.
Checked - it is working.
These files store a single calendar for all terminals.
It's definitely not working here with your test EA, with 2 different terminals. One directly from metaquotes and one through my broker. See below, both show code 1 error:
I see 3 files at \AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community\Calendar, events, countries and descriptions.
The lines in your test EA, show that the calendar.bin file should be saved as "Calendar.bin" in the "Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\<identifier>\MQL5\Files" folder, but it's not there. Before build 5200, they would be placed there correctly. Any ideas what could be wrong?
It's definitely not working here with your test EA, with 2 different terminals. One directly from metaquotes and one through my broker. See below, both show code 1 error:
I see 3 files at \AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community\Calendar, events, countries and descriptions.
The lines in your test EA, show that the calendar.bin file should be saved as "Calendar.bin" in the "Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\<identifier>\MQL5\Files" folder, but it's not there. Before build 5200, they would be placed there correctly. Any ideas what could be wrong?
To ensure this isn't my setup, I installed a windows VM outside of my own network, everything clean. Downloaded the terminal, installed the Include Files plus the Calendar_Example EA. Still the same issue, error code 1, calendar.bin not being downloaded:
Any ideas what could be wrong?
Until the changes in MQL5 are fixed, I don't see the point in looking into it. Try the build below.
I recently noticed that saving the entire calendar to a file for working with it in the tester started to time out after about 50 seconds.
Previously, everything worked fine and the entire calendar was downloaded to a file without any problems. I suspect that with one of the terminal releases, the timeout for CalendarValueHistory was reduced.
I checked on different terminals and different servers, although the terminal is b5327 everywhere. I also tried reducing the period. So, for a year, there is also a timeout. But for a few days, it downloads normally.
Are there any workarounds to avoid splitting calls into short periods?
I recently noticed that saving the entire calendar to a file for working with it in the tester started to time out after about 50 seconds.
Previously, everything worked fine and the entire calendar was downloaded to a file without any problems. I suspect that with one of the terminal releases, the timeout for CalendarValueHistory was reduced.
I checked on different terminals and different servers, although the terminal is b5327 everywhere. I also tried reducing the period. So, for a year, there is also a timeout. But for a few days, it downloads normally.
Are there any workarounds to avoid splitting calls into short periods?
I did a little research. If you pass a period longer than a month to CalendarValueHistory, the function starts to hang for about 50 seconds and then crashes due to a timeout. However, the same call, but for only one day shorter, executes in <70ms and perfectly saves about 5,000 calendar events. Something has definitely changed in it.