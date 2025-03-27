Magic number not displaying properly
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Im fairly new to all of this and I got started by watching a video of a guy who explained a simple EA called "simple MACD expert". Its a free bot from the market place. The guy in the video I was watching is using the same bot and even the same version and his was displaying a magic number in the fields. I can not get any magic numbers to display when I use it. The fields are blank. The guy in the youtube video is not the author of the EA so Im assuming he isnt able to decompile the .ex5 EA and code the magic number in himself. He is using (as far as I can determine) the version of MT5 before the latest version since the newest version is dated 28 Feb and the youtube video I was watching was made about 2 weeks before this date. Being new to the scene Im wonder if the newest version of MT5 changed something when it comes to magic numbers or is having an issue displaying them? Is there something I have to do in MT5 to get magic numbers to work and display correctly? As soon as the youtuber showed how to show the magic number field his were already displaying. When I did that, mine were blank. Anyone have any ideas?
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No magic no. associated post pending order gets filled
Alain Verleyen, 2024.10.28 17:58It's a server side issue, talk to your broker.
Im fairly new to all of this and I got started by watching a video of a guy who explained a simple EA called "simple MACD expert". Its a free bot from the market place. The guy in the video I was watching is using the same bot and even the same version and his was displaying a magic number in the fields. I can not get any magic numbers to display when I use it. The fields are blank. The guy in the youtube video is not the author of the EA so Im assuming he isnt able to decompile the .ex5 EA and code the magic number in himself. He is using (as far as I can determine) the version of MT5 before the latest version since the newest version is dated 28 Feb and the youtube video I was watching was made about 2 weeks before this date. Being new to the scene Im wonder if the newest version of MT5 changed something when it comes to magic numbers or is having an issue displaying them? Is there something I have to do in MT5 to get magic numbers to work and display correctly? As soon as the youtuber showed how to show the magic number field his were already displaying. When I did that, mine were blank. Anyone have any ideas?
Please post the following:
- screenshot of the expected result (take a screenshot from that video)
- screenshot of the result you got
- source code of the EA
[edit] You don't have enough rating to post screenshots, try attaching screenshots as files using this button:
Please post the following:
- screenshot of the expected result (take a screenshot from that video)
- screenshot of the result you got
- source code of the EA
[edit] You don't have enough rating to post screenshots, try attaching screenshots as files using this button:
The pic showing the magic numbers is the screenshot of the youtuber I saw using the same bot (same versions etc). The other guy in the video is also talking about the fact that he uses the same bot and he also has magic numbers displaying, although it doesnt actually show his in the video, just him talking about it. The screenshot with blank magic number fields is what Im seeing. Im seeing it both on my forex demo account and my forex live account.
I dont have access to the EAs code. Its just a free .ex5 in the marketplace. (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51685?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3asimple+macd+expert)
I hope someone can help me figure this out cuz it keeps cutting in to my profits.
- www.mql5.com
The pic showing the magic numbers is the screenshot of the youtuber I saw using the same bot (same versions etc). The other guy in the video is also talking about the fact that he uses the same bot and he also has magic numbers displaying, although it doesnt actually show his in the video, just him talking about it. The screenshot with blank magic number fields is what Im seeing. Im seeing it both on my forex demo account and my forex live account.
I dont have access to the EAs code. Its just a free .ex5 in the marketplace. (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51685?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3asimple+macd+expert)
I hope someone can help me figure this out cuz it keeps cutting in to my profits.
ask the author.
ask the author.
Its just a free .ex5 in the marketplace.
I looked at the screenshot of the advisor settings (I did not download it) and I do not see a parameter there to specify the magic number. It is quite possible that the advisor code does not provide the ability to specify a magic number.
I dont have access to the EAs code.
Without access to the source code, we cannot understand what exactly the problem is.
Try running any other free advisor on a demo account, which provides the ability to specify a magic number in the settings. And see if the magic numbers are displayed in the terminal. If yes, then we can confidently say that the problem is in the code of that EA.
I looked at the screenshot of the advisor settings (I did not download it) and I do not see a parameter there to specify the magic number. It is quite possible that the advisor code does not provide the ability to specify a magic number.
Without access to the source code, we cannot understand what exactly the problem is.
Try running any other free advisor on a demo account, which provides the ability to specify a magic number in the settings. And see if the magic numbers are displayed in the terminal. If yes, then we can confidently say that the problem is in the code of that EA.
so Im a flabbergasted how two different people are using the same two EAs
This means they are not using the same EA. The same EA name and even the same EA version does not guarantee that the source code has not been changed since the video you watched was recorded.
I did get chatGPT to make me soemthing simple and I saw the Magic number
This indicates that the problem is in the advisor's code, and not in the terminal or on the broker's server.
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