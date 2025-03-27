Magic number not displaying properly

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Im fairly new to all of this and I got started by watching a video of a guy who explained a simple EA called "simple MACD expert". Its a free bot from the market place. The guy in the video I was watching is using the same bot and even the same version and his was displaying a magic number in the fields. I can not get any magic numbers to display when I use it. The fields are blank. The guy in the youtube video is not the author of the EA so Im assuming he isnt able to decompile the .ex5 EA and code the magic number in himself. He is using (as far as I can determine) the version of MT5 before the latest version since the newest version is dated 28 Feb and the youtube video I was watching was made about 2 weeks before this date. Being new to the scene Im wonder if the newest version of MT5 changed something when it comes to magic numbers or is having an issue displaying them? Is there something I have to do in MT5 to get magic numbers to work and display correctly? As soon as the youtuber showed how to show the magic number field his were already displaying. When I did that, mine were blank. Anyone have any ideas?
 
Greywolf74:
Im fairly new to all of this and I got started by watching a video of a guy who explained a simple EA called "simple MACD expert". Its a free bot from the market place. The guy in the video I was watching is using the same bot and even the same version and his was displaying a magic number in the fields. I can not get any magic numbers to display when I use it. The fields are blank. The guy in the youtube video is not the author of the EA so Im assuming he isnt able to decompile the .ex5 EA and code the magic number in himself. He is using (as far as I can determine) the version of MT5 before the latest version since the newest version is dated 28 Feb and the youtube video I was watching was made about 2 weeks before this date. Being new to the scene Im wonder if the newest version of MT5 changed something when it comes to magic numbers or is having an issue displaying them? Is there something I have to do in MT5 to get magic numbers to work and display correctly? As soon as the youtuber showed how to show the magic number field his were already displaying. When I did that, mine were blank. Anyone have any ideas?
 
Ryan L Johnson #:

Thanks for the reply. Ill reach out to forex.com and see what they say
 
Ryan L Johnson #:

I reached out to Forex.com and they basically told me they dont assist with EAs. Any suggestions for a broker that works with magic numbers?
 
Greywolf74:
Im fairly new to all of this and I got started by watching a video of a guy who explained a simple EA called "simple MACD expert". Its a free bot from the market place. The guy in the video I was watching is using the same bot and even the same version and his was displaying a magic number in the fields. I can not get any magic numbers to display when I use it. The fields are blank. The guy in the youtube video is not the author of the EA so Im assuming he isnt able to decompile the .ex5 EA and code the magic number in himself. He is using (as far as I can determine) the version of MT5 before the latest version since the newest version is dated 28 Feb and the youtube video I was watching was made about 2 weeks before this date. Being new to the scene Im wonder if the newest version of MT5 changed something when it comes to magic numbers or is having an issue displaying them? Is there something I have to do in MT5 to get magic numbers to work and display correctly? As soon as the youtuber showed how to show the magic number field his were already displaying. When I did that, mine were blank. Anyone have any ideas?

Please post the following:

  • screenshot of the expected result (take a screenshot from that video)
  • screenshot of the result you got
  • source code of the EA

[edit] You don't have enough rating to post screenshots, try attaching screenshots as files using this button:


 
Vladislav Boyko #:

Please post the following:

  • screenshot of the expected result (take a screenshot from that video)
  • screenshot of the result you got
  • source code of the EA

[edit] You don't have enough rating to post screenshots, try attaching screenshots as files using this button:


The pic showing the magic numbers is the screenshot of the youtuber I saw using the same bot (same versions etc). The other guy in the video is also talking about the fact that he uses the same bot and he also has magic numbers displaying, although it doesnt actually show his in the video, just him talking about it. The screenshot with blank magic number fields is what Im seeing. Im seeing it both on my forex demo account and my forex live account.

I dont have access to the EAs code. Its just a free .ex5 in the marketplace. (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51685?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3asimple+macd+expert)

I hope someone can help me figure this out cuz it keeps cutting in to my profits.

Download the 'Simple MACD Expert' Trading Robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 in MetaTrader Market
Download the 'Simple MACD Expert' Trading Robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 in MetaTrader Market
  • www.mql5.com
Estratégia de negociação MACD O cálculo do MACD é executado uma vez a cada tick, e são considerados para fim de cálculo os três últimos resultados
Files:
Capture.JPG  40 kb
Capture2.JPG  122 kb
 
Greywolf74 #:

The pic showing the magic numbers is the screenshot of the youtuber I saw using the same bot (same versions etc). The other guy in the video is also talking about the fact that he uses the same bot and he also has magic numbers displaying, although it doesnt actually show his in the video, just him talking about it. The screenshot with blank magic number fields is what Im seeing. Im seeing it both on my forex demo account and my forex live account.

I dont have access to the EAs code. Its just a free .ex5 in the marketplace. (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51685?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3asimple+macd+expert)

I hope someone can help me figure this out cuz it keeps cutting in to my profits.

ask the author.

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

ask the author.

Ive tried but no response. Not sure what good that would even do though since Ive seen others use it (same version of the EA etc) and had different results than I did. Granted I tried to contact the author to make sure that no changes were made to the EA without changing the version number but thats highly unlikely. If a magic number was already coded in to the EA in the first place why would you remove it and even if he did, its also unlikely that he would forget to update the version number.
 
Greywolf74 #:
Its just a free .ex5 in the marketplace.

I looked at the screenshot of the advisor settings (I did not download it) and I do not see a parameter there to specify the magic number. It is quite possible that the advisor code does not provide the ability to specify a magic number.

Greywolf74 #:
I dont have access to the EAs code.

Without access to the source code, we cannot understand what exactly the problem is.

Try running any other free advisor on a demo account, which provides the ability to specify a magic number in the settings. And see if the magic numbers are displayed in the terminal. If yes, then we can confidently say that the problem is in the code of that EA.

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

I looked at the screenshot of the advisor settings (I did not download it) and I do not see a parameter there to specify the magic number. It is quite possible that the advisor code does not provide the ability to specify a magic number.

Without access to the source code, we cannot understand what exactly the problem is.

Try running any other free advisor on a demo account, which provides the ability to specify a magic number in the settings. And see if the magic numbers are displayed in the terminal. If yes, then we can confidently say that the problem is in the code of that EA.

Thanks for trying. I did get chatGPT to make me soemthing simple and I saw the Magic number so Im a flabbergasted how two different people are using the same two EAs (I not only conifrmed in the video its the same EAs, same version and same authors but I even got the download links from that video)  and getting magic numbers from them when i can not but I guess its just one more mystery in life.
 
Greywolf74 #:
so Im a flabbergasted how two different people are using the same two EAs

This means they are not using the same EA. The same EA name and even the same EA version does not guarantee that the source code has not been changed since the video you watched was recorded.

Greywolf74 #:
I did get chatGPT to make me soemthing simple and I saw the Magic number

This indicates that the problem is in the advisor's code, and not in the terminal or on the broker's server.

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