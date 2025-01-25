No magic no. associated post pending order gets filled
Hi All,
I have run into this weird problem from 24th October, the pending orders when placed show a magic number associated with them but when the orders get filled the open position does not show a magic number. The position is showing itself as "placed manually" when I hover the cursor over the position.
As you can see in the below screenshot, the order numbers "1166323689" , "1166393548", "1166393547" were place by an expert and have a magic number associated with them but when the position gets filled no magic number is associated with the open positions.
From my side I tried opening a new demo account, reinstall the broker mt5 terminal, tried it on the latest MT5 terminal from metatrader5 website. So far nothing seems to be working. As I mentioned it was working fine before 24th October, not sure if the new terminal update has a bug because I did not find any recent topics in the forum for this issue.
Pending Orders:
Open Positions:
I have same issues with Exness
Same issues as well with Exness , ticket is opened and I also sent them some screenshots demonstrating that the issue is on their server side since on IC Markets with the same EA no issues at all. Awaiting also Exness feedback ,on my side the issue has started the 11 Dec...
Thank god they opened a ticket for you, when I complained over chat they rejected my request by saying they can provide support only for live accounts and not demo accounts. Let me know once you hear back from them.
Also are you facing this issue with a demo or live account?
Are you facing this issue with the live or demo account?
Thank god they opened a ticket for you, when I complained over chat they rejected my request by saying they can provide support only for live accounts and not demo accounts. Let me know once you hear back from them.
Also are you facing this issue with a demo or live account?
Same issues as well with Exness
Stop Loss positions are marked as shown in the image.
Checking the history, those positions have had their magic number removed.Positions closed by the EA still retain their magic number. I calculate the total profit using a filter for the magic number, but this issue causes positions without a magic number to be excluded from the calculation.
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Hi All,
I have run into this weird problem from 24th October, the pending orders when placed show a magic number associated with them but when the orders get filled the open position does not show a magic number. The position is showing itself as "placed manually" when I hover the cursor over the position.
As you can see in the below screenshot, the order numbers "1166323689" , "1166393548", "1166393547" were place by an expert and have a magic number associated with them but when the position gets filled no magic number is associated with the open positions.
From my side I tried opening a new demo account, reinstall the broker mt5 terminal, tried it on the latest MT5 terminal from metatrader5 website. So far nothing seems to be working. As I mentioned it was working fine before 24th October, not sure if the new terminal update has a bug because I did not find any recent topics in the forum for this issue.
Pending Orders:
Open Positions: