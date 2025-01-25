No magic no. associated post pending order gets filled

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Hi All,

I have run into this weird problem from 24th October, the pending orders when placed show a magic number associated with them but when the orders get filled the open position does not show a magic number. The position is showing itself as "placed manually" when I hover the cursor over the position.

As you can see in the below screenshot, the order numbers "1166323689" , "1166393548", "1166393547" were place by an expert and have a magic number associated with them but when the position gets filled no magic number is associated with the open positions.

From my side I tried opening a new demo account, reinstall the broker mt5 terminal, tried it on the latest MT5 terminal  from metatrader5 website. So far nothing seems to be working. As I mentioned it was working fine before 24th October, not sure if the new terminal update has a bug because I did not find any recent topics in the forum for this issue.

Pending Orders:

Pending Orders


Open Positions:

Open Positions

 
It's a server side issue, talk to your broker.
 
Hi Utkarsh,
Did you magic number issue solved ? I am also facing exactly same issue with Exness.
If it get resolved then please let me know the solution for it.
Thanks
 
Utkarsh Katiyar:

Hi All,

I have run into this weird problem from 24th October, the pending orders when placed show a magic number associated with them but when the orders get filled the open position does not show a magic number. The position is showing itself as "placed manually" when I hover the cursor over the position.

As you can see in the below screenshot, the order numbers "1166323689" , "1166393548", "1166393547" were place by an expert and have a magic number associated with them but when the position gets filled no magic number is associated with the open positions.

From my side I tried opening a new demo account, reinstall the broker mt5 terminal, tried it on the latest MT5 terminal  from metatrader5 website. So far nothing seems to be working. As I mentioned it was working fine before 24th October, not sure if the new terminal update has a bug because I did not find any recent topics in the forum for this issue.

Pending Orders:


Open Positions:



Thought I was the only one. But mine was just starting yesterday.
Like Alain said, I opened a ticket to Exness about this, but still waiting for their response.
I will post an update after they’re write back to me.
For now, I work around this by selecting position by its symbol as identifier as I have different EA working on each symbol (but not going to work if you have several EA working on the same symbol).

 
I have same issues with Exness
 
encoder83 #:
I have same issues with Exness
Same issues as well with Exness , ticket is opened and I also sent them some screenshots demonstrating that the issue is on their server side since on IC Markets with the same EA no issues at all. Awaiting also Exness feedback ,on my side the issue has started the 11 Dec...
 
nb7703 #:
Same issues as well with Exness , ticket is opened and I also sent them some screenshots demonstrating that the issue is on their server side since on IC Markets with the same EA no issues at all. Awaiting also Exness feedback ,on my side the issue has started the 11 Dec...

Thank god they opened a ticket for you, when I complained over chat they rejected my request by saying they can provide support only for live accounts and not demo accounts. Let me know once you hear back from them.

Also are you facing this issue with a demo or live account?

 
Liandi Noviandra #:

Thought I was the only one. But mine was just starting yesterday.
Like Alain said, I opened a ticket to Exness about this, but still waiting for their response.
I will post an update after they’re write back to me.
For now, I work around this by selecting position by its symbol as identifier as I have different EA working on each symbol (but not going to work if you have several EA working on the same symbol).

Are you facing this issue with the live or demo account?

 
Utkarsh Katiyar #:

Thank god they opened a ticket for you, when I complained over chat they rejected my request by saying they can provide support only for live accounts and not demo accounts. Let me know once you hear back from them.

Also are you facing this issue with a demo or live account?

Facing the issue on both live and demo accounts. The ticket is opened since last friday and I've send them a request today for update, I'll let you know once I have a feedback from them. 
 

Same issues as well with Exness

Stop Loss positions are marked as shown in the image.


Checking the history, those positions have had their magic number removed.

Positions closed by the EA still retain their magic number. I calculate the total profit using a filter for the magic number, but this issue causes positions without a magic number to be excluded from the calculation.



 
Any update on this from Exness?
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