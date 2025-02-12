{BUG} show trend lines on other charts!

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hello

when i draw a trend line or a box in xauusd(for Example), when switch it to the other chart like eurusd, then i see that trend line also showing in the eurusd 

How can i solve this issue!?

 
vardipoorm:

hello

when i draw a trend line or a box in xauusd(for Example), when switch it to the other chart like eurusd, then i see that trend line also showing in the eurusd 

How can i solve this issue!?

Have screen/pic?

 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:

Have screen/pic?

Same , Build 4755 when you drag a symbol into the chart it happens.

 
vardipoorm: when i draw a trend line or a box in xauusd(for Example), when switch it to the other chart like eurusd, then i see that trend line also showing in the eurusd 

How can i solve this issue!?

Manually, drawing on the chart and changing symbols are two totally different things. Why do you not expect to see your previous objects?

Set up a chart the way you want it and save a template. After switching, apply the template.

Alternatively, stop switching and open a second chart with the second symbol.

 
vardipoorm:

hello

when i draw a trend line or a box in xauusd(for Example), when switch it to the other chart like eurusd, then i see that trend line also showing in the eurusd 

How can i solve this issue!?

When you drag a symbol or use mql functions to switch symbol on a single window of chart, objects will remain there. You can confirm it by pressing Ctrl + B and List All to check if object remain there despite switching chart.

This is not a bug but its a feature from very long time.

If you think its a bug and its bothering you, code a simple indicator and call ObjectsDeleteAll under OnDeInit function and your problem can be solved.

 
this is a normal function, its connected to the window not to the symbol
 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:

Have screen/pic?

Xauusd Ethusdt

thank you for your attention.

In the charts above, I drew two trend lines and a Fibonacci on the gold chart manually, not with a script, expert advisor, or indicator. And in the next picture you can see how they are displayed.

 
vardipoorm #:

thank you for your attention.

In the charts above, I drew two trend lines and a Fibonacci on the gold chart manually, not with a script, expert advisor, or indicator. And in the next picture you can see how they are displayed.

Dis you Team the comments above?

 
amando #:

Dis you Team the comments above?

I saw that, but I didn't understand. Do they mean that a new window should be opened for each symbol?

 
vardipoorm #:

I saw that, but I didn't understand. Do they mean that a new window should be opened for each symbol?

yeah or use templates as mr Roeder suggested.

Or code an indicator to automatically arrange the objects based on symbol (delete them + restore them) then place it in the default template.

But just opening a new chart is easier 

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