Drawing bugs on chart

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How it's supposed to work. You draw anything on chart and those drawings are supposed to stay on that chart only.

So when I draw a trend line (and it happens to trend lines only) on GBP/CHF (for example) chart I can see those lines on EUR/USD. And they are shown in a random place.

This can be seen on screenshot.

 

Have you ticked the ray on the second tab of the properties?


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Andrew Roth:How it's supposed to work. You draw anything on chart and those drawings are supposed to stay on that chart only. So when I draw a trend line (and it happens to trend lines only) on GBP/CHF (for example) chart I can see those lines on EUR/USD. And they are shown in a random place. This can be seen on screenshot.

If you draw on GBP/CHF and the switch to EUR/USD, then obviously they will apear random.

The objects were originally based on GBP/CHF quote prices, and when you switch to EUR/USD those prices are totally off somewhere else on the chart.

 
Fernando Carreiro #: If you draw on GBP/CHF and the switch to EUR/USD, then obviously they will apear random.

Exactly. Stop switching. Open a second chart.

 
Andrew Roth:

How it's supposed to work. You draw anything on chart and those drawings are supposed to stay on that chart only.

So when I draw a trend line (and it happens to trend lines only) on GBP/CHF (for example) chart I can see those lines on EUR/USD. And they are shown in a random place.

This can be seen on screenshot.

you may have a template with selected indicators and did saving that template on GBPCHF when there were many trend lines from that chart.

now whenever you open a new chart default template opens all indicators plus those trendlines. 

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