Different Tester Results for Two Computer Using the Same EA input Parameters
You have not provided sufficient information to analyse your issue.
- Specify the type of modelling used.
- Specify if this is the exact same broker and account, or not.
If you are using the exact same broker, account, modelling type, test period, input parameter, etc. then describe in detail the types of differences you notice.
If everything is the same, except the results, then the may be data corruption or bugs in EA's code.
So make sure the quality measurement in the test results are good and are the same in both cases.
You have not provided sufficient information to analyse your issue.
- Specify the type of modelling used.
- Specify if this is the exact same broker and account, or not.
If you are using the exact same broker, account, modelling type, test period, input parameter, etc. then describe in detail the types of differences you notice.
If everything is the same, then the may be data corruption or bugs in EA's code.
Also make sure the quality measurement in the test results are good and the same in both cases.
Thanks
The testing are done under the same conditions.
1. I am testing using data from Meta Quotes-Demo account for both two laptops.
2. Same durations when optimizing and testing.
3. Modelling using-Every tick
4. Same optimization process (being Fast Generic based algorithm or Slow Complete algorithm)
The results are different in terms of
1. Net Profit (in some cases a difference of more than 20 times)
2. Gros Profit
3. Gross Loss
4. Draw Downs,
5. Profit factor
6. Recovery factor
7. Sometimes in the number of trades
8. Same Delays
You indicate that I need to ensure the quality measurement in the test results are good, I am not sure what you mean by this and how do I go about this?
Regards
Don't use MetaQuotes demo accounts! They are for beta testing and can change without notice. You will also end up updated with beta builds of MetaTrader which can have bugs.
Always use demo accounts from a regulated and reputable broker, and make sure you only use the officially released MetaTrader builds to maintain stability. The current official build is 4755 (13 Dec 2024).
Ideally it should be 100% ... The "red" parts indicate inconsistent or missing data ...
Thanks
I see the data quality and it has been green all along during the testing.
I will recheck again using the demo account of another broker with the two laptops.
I had compared the results of of two laptops with data from Meta Quotes-Demo account as well as comparison of Meta Quote-Demo account and another Broker demo account on the same laptop but I had not tested the other broker with the two different laptops which was also different.
Regards
You cannot compare with different accounts or different brokers. They will not have the same data feed.
Forex and CFD's do not have centralised exchanges, and different brokers and even different account types, will have different data feeds.
I have the same issue (with the same broker though, as different brokers do have completely different data feed). I think that there can be a difference in the performance of the CPU of both computers.
I ran the same test, same timeframe, same time interval, same inputs, same deposit (currency same aswell) same leverage, same broker, same modelling. (I could screen them all if you want proof but I ask for you to trust me on this)
I even set the delay to the same value eventhough my strategy can't really be affected by it because it's a swing trading strategy. I checked the symbol parameters and they all align. I can't find a logical reason behind the difference. My strategy is based on a Hidden Markow Model regime detection system. Maybe the CPU may cause the difference, on one of my computers I have 2.8GHz intel core i7-7700HQ (this test performed better) and on the other I have 1.4 GHz Intel Celeron 2955U (this comouter is used basically as a VPN) I also want to add that I did not use any multithread logic. What's quite disturbing is that the difference is not marginal. On one computer I get a sharpe of 1.79, whereas on the other 1.06. I attached 2 screenshots so that you can compare the results yourself.
With the amount of ticks you can see that these are indeed the same tests, or should be the same atleast.
If anyone has an idea about what's the cause of this, please share your secrets.
I have the same issue (with the same broker though, as different brokers do have completely different data feed). I think that there can be a difference in the performance of the CPU of both computers.
I ran the same test, same timeframe, same time interval, same inputs, same deposit (currency same aswell) same leverage, same broker, same modelling. (I could screen them all if you want proof but I ask for you to trust me on this)
I even set the delay to the same value eventhough my strategy can't really be affected by it because it's a swing trading strategy. I checked the symbol parameters and they all align. I can't find a logical reason behind the difference. My strategy is based on a Hidden Markow Model regime detection system. Maybe the CPU may cause the difference, on one of my computers I have 2.8GHz intel core i7-7700HQ (this test performed better) and on the other I have 1.4 GHz Intel Celeron 2955U (this comouter is used basically as a VPN) I also want to add that I did not use any multithread logic. What's quite disturbing is that the difference is not marginal. On one computer I get a sharpe of 1.79, whereas on the other 1.06. I attached 2 screenshots so that you can compare the results yourself.
With the amount of ticks you can see that these are indeed the same tests, or should be the same atleast.
If anyone has an idea about what's the cause of this, please share your secrets.
I have 2.8GHz intel core i7-7700HQ (this test performed better) and on the other I have 1.4 GHz Intel Celeron 2955U (this comouter is used basically as a VPN)...
Not to be smug, but I think you answered your own question. You have 2.8 to 3.4 GHz versus 1400 MHz.
Also, in your i7... "Programs using Advanced Vector Extensions (AVX) can run on this processor, boosting performance for calculation-heavy applications. Besides AVX, Intel is including the newer AVX2 standard, too, but not AVX-512."
Intel Core i7-7700HQ Specs | TechPowerUp CPU Database
Not to be smug, but I think you answered your own question. You have 2.8 to 3.4 GHz versus 1400 MHz.
Also, in your i7... "Programs using Advanced Vector Extensions (AVX) can run on this processor, boosting performance for calculation-heavy applications. Besides AVX, Intel is including the newer AVX2 standard, too, but not AVX-512."
Intel Core i7-7700HQ Specs | TechPowerUp CPU Database
How could that possibly lead in different results in your view ?
The speed of a computer is not changing the outcomes. At least it should not.
How could that possibly lead in different results in your view ?
The speed of a computer is not changing the outcomes. At least it should not.
I believe that drastically slower processing speed combined with no Advanced Vector Extensions would.
Does MT5 use AVX2? I seem to recall seeing that during recent MT5 updates.
Edit:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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Sergey Golubev, 2023.09.07 17:58
MQL5 Cloud Network and MQL5 VPS in relation to AVX512 and AVX2 - post #74 (all the details - read this page)
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Complement of the new year.
I need help to make sense of the tester results.
I have developed several EA for Mt5. When I optimize the EA using the same range of parameters with two different laptops, I get different set of results. Further, when I take optimized results/parameters from one Laptop and use the same parameters for the two different laptops, I get different results.
This makes it difficult to comprehend and make decision on which are reasonable parameters to use. And if it gives different results with the two laptops, how confident will I be that when I deploy the EA, I will get the results as expected from testing.
Please any one to assist in making sense of this.
Looking to hear from you.
Regards