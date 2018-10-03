strange candles in meta quotes demo
hadher ramadhan: why these candles appear in meta quotes demo account ? is it normal ? but we test many EA on this account and we found much differences when we use another brokers one
The MetaQuotes demo account does not offer reliable test data. The MetaQuotes servers are mostly for beta testing the terminal software.
For reliable data you will have to find a broker that offers reliable long term data or use 3rd party tools and outside tick data.
Fernando Carreiro:
For reliable data you will have to find a broker that offers reliable long term data or use 3rd party tools and outside tick data.
The MetaQuotes demo account does not offer reliable test data. The MetaQuotes servers are mostly for beta testing the terminal software.
For reliable data you will have to find a broker that offers reliable long term data or use 3rd party tools and outside tick data.
wawoooooooooo such a lost effort iv spent along time with it thank you sir.... for fast reply
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why these candles appear in meta quotes demo account ? is it normal ? but we test many EA on this account and we found much differences when we use another brokers one