how to get value of this indicator?
iCustom might not be finding the indicator, look to see if there's any errors in the journal
better code:
input int Npast =300; // # of past bars in a pattern input int Nfut =50; // # of future bars in a pattern (must be < Npast) string ind_name = "Nearest_Neighbor";
int handle = iCustom(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,ind_name, Npast, Nfut);
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when i want to get value of first buffer, it always shows empty value but in Data window shows that it ( buffer 0 ) has a value!
this is the code of indicator:
i get buffer by this code:
I ran your code through the debugger - according to the debugger watch window, only the first bar of the future buffer contains a value, everything else is EMPTY_VALUE. The issue is in your indicator.
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//| Nearest_Neighbor.mq5 | double a = iCustom(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,"nearest-neighbor");
Perhaps you should read the manual, especially the examples.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
How To Interpret Answers.
RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.
They all (including iCustom) return a handle (an int). You get that in OnInit. In OnTick/OnCalculate/OnStart (after the indicator has updated its buffers), you use the handle, shift and count to get the data.
Technical Indicators - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Timeseries and Indicators Access / CopyBuffer - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
How to start with MQL5 - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 3 #22 (2020)
How to start with MQL5 - MetaTrader 5 - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 7 #61 (2020)
MQL5 for Newbies: Guide to Using Technical Indicators in Expert Advisors - MQL5 Articles (2010)
How to call indicators in MQL5 - MQL5 Articles (2010)
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const double& Open[], ⋮ double y=Open[bars-Npast+i];
In MT5, you must set the direction.To define the indexing direction in the time[], open[], high[], low[], close[], tick_volume[], volume[] and spread[] and other arrays (copyXXXX functions), call the ArrayGetAsSeries() function. In order not to depend on defaults, call the ArraySetAsSeries() function for the arrays to work with.
Event Handling / OnCalculate - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
I ran your code through the debugger - according to the debugger watch window, only the first bar of the future buffer contains a value, everything else is EMPTY_VALUE. The issue is in your indicator.
iCustom might not be finding the indicator, look to see if there's any errors in the journal
better code:
You're basically getting the data of the last (current) bar in the EA.
If you look at the two buffers
They give the same value on that last bar.
I see it working fine.
#include <Trade/Trade.mqh> #resource "\\Indicators\\Examples\\Nearest Neighbor.ex5" input int Npast =300; // # of past bars in a pattern input int Nfut =50; // # of future bars in a pattern (must be < Npast) int handle = INVALID_HANDLE; double first_buf[]; double second_buf[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- handle = iCustom(_Symbol, _Period, "::Indicators\\Examples\\Nearest Neighbor", Npast, Nfut); ArraySetAsSeries(first_buf, true); ArraySetAsSeries(second_buf, true); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- IndicatorRelease(handle); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { if(!CopyBuffer(handle, 0, 0, 1, first_buf)){ Print("Something wrong retrieving data from buffer 0"); } if(!CopyBuffer(handle, 1, 0, 1, second_buf)){ Print("Something wrong retrieving data from buffer 1"); } double b0 = first_buf[0]; double b1 = second_buf[0]; string debug = "Buffer 0 value: " + DoubleToString(b0) + "\n" + "Buffer 1 value: " + DoubleToString(b1); Comment(debug); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
If you want to test this when the markets are closed, you will have to use strategy tester visual mode. There are no incoming ticks on forex markets at the weekend.
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when i want to get value of first buffer, it always shows empty value but in Data window shows that it ( buffer 0 ) has a value!
this is the code of indicator:
i get buffer by this code: