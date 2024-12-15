procedure entry point
"procedure entry point ..." ?
This issue is related to antivirus and Firewall (some users fixed it by themselves by adding this file to the exception of antivirus and firewall).
Check the post #6 and post #43
This issue is related to antivirus and Firewall (some users fixed it by themselves by adding this file to the exception of antivirus and firewall).
Check the post #6 and post #43
New MetaTrader 5 platform build 4755: General improvements - Metatrader 5 platform update fixes an error in triple swaps in the strategy tester.
- 2024.12.13
- MetaQuotes
- www.mql5.com
This update fixes an error in the calculation of triple swaps in the strategy tester , which occurred under certain combinations of testing conditions. Metatrader 5 with metaeditor is no longer open after update
Sergey Golubev #:
"procedure entry point ..." ?
This issue is related to antivirus and Firewall (some users fixed it by themselves by adding this file to the exception of antivirus and firewall).
Check the post #6 and post #43
"procedure entry point ..." ?
This issue is related to antivirus and Firewall (some users fixed it by themselves by adding this file to the exception of antivirus and firewall).
Check the post #6 and post #43
Yes, you are right
Bitdefender may cause conflicts with the MT5 platform. Excluding a few files can be an effective solution. Here are the steps you can take to add exceptions in Bitdefender:
Open Bitdefender: Launch the Bitdefender program on your computer
Select the "Protection" tab: In the menu on the left, select "Protection".
Add exceptions: In the "Antivirus" section, click "Manage Scans" and then "Exceptions". Add the files or folders related to the MT5 platform that you want to exclude from scanning.
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