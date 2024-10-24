MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4585; lost boolean debug features still not fixed!
same issue and use older version ... Looks like team of developers of MT5 living in own world and not responding to bugs and errors
I've been reporting a bug in MT4 (with code to reproduce) for about 3 years now and they still haven't fixed it.
They just don't care about their developer community.
I've been reporting a bug in MT4 (with code to reproduce) for about 3 years now and they still haven't fixed it.
They just don't care about their developer community.
That's absolutely not right. While I agree it's still perfectible, they care about the developers community in general, inside their own agenda and priorities.
What they probably don't care is about you and your needs, you have no right to talk in name of the community of MQL developers.
Additionally, MT4 is done, they announced there will be no development or bug fixes years ago. Only critical bugs and security issues.
That's absolutely not right. While I agree it's still perfectible, they care about the developers community in general, inside their own agenda and priorities.
What they probably don't care is about you and your needs, you have no right to talk in name of the community of MQL developers.
Additionally, MT4 is done, they announced there will be no development or bug fixes years ago. Only critical bugs and security issues.
It's amazing you were selected as a moderator with that unprofessional, aggressive tone towards users. If you don't like what I said, perhaps try to debunk it in a polite and professional manner, which you can't because there's no defense or excuses for this.
Do you even realize that this is a thread of people complaining about bugs that have been reported with not so much as a response (let alone a FIX) from MetaQuotes?
As far as "my needs," it's a bug with an MQL4 function that affects everyone who uses it. It's been a been a bug for several years, btw, so it should've been fixed then, no excuses.
And as far as MT4 goes, it still gets occasional updates here and there. I know this because I've been forced to update it quite a bit in the past few years. Also, brokers and traders are still using it, so you should at least fix the issues that remain. No one's asking for new features, just bug fixes. Apparently, that's too much to ask for...
And as far as MT4 goes, it still gets occasional updates here and there.
For information -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
New version of MetaTrader 4 platform build 1370
MetaQuotes , 2023.01.18 15:53...
Updating the functionality of the MetaTrader 4 platform was stopped many years ago and now we only release patches based on crash logs.
For the record, here's the last MT4 client update I received: July 22, 2024
For information -
This is from your own website and it's not even the actual latest build, which is 1421.
https://www.metatrader4.com/en/releasenotes/562
The evidence speaks for itself, I'm not going to debate it any longer.
And, yes, there's still more evidence of MT4 being updated.
- 2024.05.23
- www.metatrader4.com
For the record, here's the last MT4 client update I received: July 22, 2024
There's more evidence if needed that MQ still releases updates for MT4, but I think this is enough to debunk Alayn's claim that they don't.
Yes, they/MQ releases the builds for MT4 but for the following situations only:
Additionally, MT4 is done, they announced there will be no development or bug fixes years ago. Only critical bugs and security issues.
..and read my post #5
--------------
This is from your own website and it's not even the actual latest build, which is 1421.
https://www.metatrader4.com/en/releasenotes/562
The evidence speaks for itself, I'm not going to debate it any longer.
And, yes, there's still more evidence of MT4 being updated.
But as Alain told: It is updated for critical bugs and security issues fixing, and according to information from MQ - updating to release patches based on crash logs.
The development and fixing of errors in MT4 were stopped many many years ago.
This is from your own website
My website?
:)
We are the public moderators here.
And we are providing some information to you which you do not like ...
-------------------
You can write to the service desk about everything. Because as I see - you are validated by MQ (by the service desk) so speak directly with them about everything you wrote here (with the link to this thread for example).
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The functionality to resolve boolean expressions in the debugger that was lost with release 4570 has still not been fixed in the current release!
This means that boolean comparisons such as A>B and B<B and B==B are still all resolved as false!