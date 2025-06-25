New MetaTrader 5 Platform build 4585: Performance improvements - page 2
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Can somebody knows how to send BUGS info to developers about Metaeditor bugs ? I use june version Metaeditor to debug because since june , all versions can't make equalisations ... so , only variables you can track but not condistions result.
Could you send me more details/code?
What kind of variable AccountBalance? (is it parameter, local or global)
Thank you for you message.
I found the bug in watchlist expression value extractor.
Fixed.
PS: in the last build you can make result complex , it will be calculated correctly
Can I get a broker
Yes, search online for one.
Read this too please: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/446683
That the user can run visual mode on many charts at once. Example EURUSD and GBPUSD. Or even more than 2. It will help to analyse the market better.
Can you add a feature of visual mode strategy testing of multiple symbols (multiple charts) simultaneously?
That the user can run visual mode on many charts at once. Example EURUSD and GBPUSD. Or even more than 2. It will help to analyse the market better.
It's supported from very beginning - MT5 tester is a multisymbol tester, it opens multiple symbols chart by request (if API is called to request other symbols history).
If I run Strategy Tester, every time after I click Start the tester starts synchronizing the ticks and it takes long time on multiple symbols EAs, why it can not use the synchronization that it did already in previous run (testing period and timeframe is not changed)? Can you optimize it in the next version, so the tester can use the ticks it has loaded while previous run (if testing period and timeframe same)?