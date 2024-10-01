What level of mt5 Broker Error would be justified by litigation
i am sorry for your situation, however, every day you get a email listing your open trades, and by you not responding or disputing the trades and/or amounts on that email, you are legally under laws of many countries, agreeing with what is detailed in that email. I recommend that you close those trades and contacting your local ombudsman and/or regulator after you have given the broker an email describing all you said above, with the date you sent it to them, and what you consider as appropriate legal time, for example 10 business days -- to respond and to contact you.
thanks very much for the tip.
However i dont think the daily confirmation would have helped to identify the problem , cause as of the time set the pending order and for some time after the my broker was still using the wrong price , and i placed the order based on their wrong price and the subsequent daily confirmation would also have been at the wrong price so no issue was evident since 5th of September when order was placed.
Until my broker probably today corrected thier price action for RYAAY.nas from something thats been around 180 to 90 for last few years to something that is now 45, the change is so abrupt its sickening to think they would even make the chart avable for trading
so that the grey line for current price has only just been corrected today sitting at 45. Unless am missing something and i hope i am , its criminal to make such a chart available for trading .
They have transitioned from years of wrong price around 120 down to right price of 45 in one second, they need to be sued for careless data and they can go sue whom they getting their price data from , i bet its free.
Waiting to get reply from my broker on what i think is a data error in their useless stock data , standard of thier charts data for stocks is very poor, but i always used trading view.
The situation i now face is that they have entered me into a pending order position at a price the stock has never ever been.
The stock is RYAAY ryan air, they entered me into this pending order position at around 110, but ryan air is currently around 45, and dont think its reached 70 in last decade
this is now creating major draw down in my account threating to blow my account .
The chart from my broker for ryan air (ryaay.nas) shows ryan air around 120 for the few years, meanwhile on trading view ryan air been around 45 to 60 for last few years
thier chart is a joke, and this i probably the biggest mt5 broker out there. Its unfair to mt5 users that we cant mention broker names , cause i would realy like other s to have a look at the mt5 chart for ryaay.nas from my broker so i can confirm am not seeing double. I am still hoping am wrong , but if am right its incredibly shameful and dangerous that brokers cant be bothered to confirm thier own price action , thus risking my account on wrong price data
Any advice regards best way to proceed much appreciated , still waiting to hear from the broker.
They collect a ton of money in swaps and commissions, but they dont want to purchase good quality price data,
Please be clear — is this a "Pending Order" or an "Open Position"? It can't be both.
If it is a pending order, then it can be placed at ANY price, irrespective of the symbols past price history.
Please be clear — is this a "Pending Order" or an "Open Position"? It can't be both.
If it is a pending order, then it can be placed at ANY price, irrespective of the symbols past price history.
This position started its life cycle as a pending order, an i can only assume i set entry price at 112 for RYAAY.NAS for the pending order.
As of 5th September 2024 the position became live at 112.
But today broker said there was stock split for ryaan air , and suddenly all the prices on thier chart that was around 112 fell down to 45 , and my position suddenly massively in red.
According to trading view on 5th of September when the position became live the price of ryaay.nas was about 45, that's the same day my broker entered my ryaay position at 112
Today when stock split happen, they corrected their price action error with the price at about 45 matching what i see on trading view .
in short their price action chart of ryaay has been wrong all along , they only corrected it today and am in red cause of their data error
Please see the chart I shared compare the price action with another data provider and you can see their price for RYAAY has been wrong forever until today
The situation is becoming clearer to me as time goes on , boker who isnt really helping told me there
This position started its life cycle as a pending order, an i can only assume i set entry price at 112 for RYAAY.NAS for the pending order.
As of 5th September 2024 the position became live at 112.
But today broker said there was stock split for ryaan air , and suddenly all the prices on thier chart that was around 112 fell down to 45 , and my position suddenly massively in red.
According to trading view on 5th of September when the position became live the price of ryaay.nas was about 45, that's the same day my broker entered my ryaay position at 112
Today when stock split happen, they corrected their price action error with the price at about 45 matching what i see on trading view .
in short their price action chart of ryaay has been wrong all along , they only corrected it today and am in red cause of their data error
Please see the chart I shared compare the price action with another data provider and you can see their price for RYAAY has been wrong forever until today
The situation is becoming clearer to me as time goes on , boker who isnt really helping told me there
Then that is a broker issue which you will need to discuss and resolve with them. It is not a MetaTrader issue, and as per the forum rules, broker discussions are not allowed on the forum.
It sounds like you’re facing a serious issue with your broker's pricing data for RYAAY, which could lead to significant financial loss. If the data error is confirmed, you may have grounds for litigation, especially if it can be shown that the broker's negligence directly impacted your account.
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Waiting to get reply from my broker on what i think is a data error in their useless stock data , standard of thier charts data for stocks is very poor, but i always used trading view.
The situation i now face is that they have entered me into a pending order position at a price the stock has never ever been.
The stock is RYAAY ryan air, they entered me into this pending order position at around 110, but ryan air is currently around 45, and dont think its reached 70 in last decade
this is now creating major draw down in my account threating to blow my account .
The chart from my broker for ryan air (ryaay.nas) shows ryan air around 120 for the few years, meanwhile on trading view ryan air been around 45 to 60 for last few years
thier chart is a joke, and this i probably the biggest mt5 broker out there. Its unfair to mt5 users that we cant mention broker names , cause i would realy like other s to have a look at the mt5 chart for ryaay.nas from my broker so i can confirm am not seeing double. I am still hoping am wrong , but if am right its incredibly shameful and dangerous that brokers cant be bothered to confirm thier own price action , thus risking my account on wrong price data
Any advice regards best way to proceed much appreciated , still waiting to hear from the broker.
They collect a ton of money in swaps and commissions, but they dont want to purchase good quality price data,