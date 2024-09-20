MT5 build 4524

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I installed MT5 build 4524, during optimization an error pops up and the program hangs. I have the following information in the log: tester process creation error [C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\metatester64.exe][1455]; please check if it is blocked by antivirus software. I have Windows Defender installed and updated
 

If this is a beta build you should avoid it, stick to stable official builds of MT5.

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/releasenotes

 
Eleni Anna Branou # :

Jeśli jest to wersja beta, należy jej głównej. Wymagane jest wydanie alternatywne wersji MT5.

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/releasenotes

and the last question how to restore the stable version of MT5
 
wroyager1 #:
and the last question how to restore the stable version of MT5

Download the latest official release at the bottom of this website.

https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.ltd/mt5/mt5setup.exe

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Download the latest official release at the bottom of this website.

https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.ltd/mt5/mt5setup.exe

I am afraid this will install the last beta. Last time I checked, it's what happened. That's a reason of some complaints here on the forum, it's not that easy to get the last release (4410 for now).
 
Alain Verleyen #:
I am afraid this will install the last beta. Last time I checked, it's what happened. That's a reason of some complaints here on the forum, it's not that easy to get the last release (4410 for now).

I didn't know that Alain, then we can only get the latest official release of MT5 from a broker's downloads area.

 
Alain Verleyen # : I'm afraid that to install the latest beta version. Last time I checked, it happened. These are some complaints on the forum, it's not so easy to release in the latest version (4410 for now).

Alain is right, MT5 installing the latest beta version, even replacing the terminal64.exe file with version 4410 instead of v.beta also causes the terminal to hang.

 
wroyager1 #:

Alain is right, MT5 installing the latest beta version, even replacing the terminal64.exe file with version 4410 instead of v.beta also causes the terminal to hang.

It's best to uninstall entirely your 4524 build and install the latest 4410 official release afresh from a broker's website.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

It's best to uninstall entirely your 4524 build and install the latest 4410 official release afresh from a broker's website.

MT5 file from broker also installs version 4524. Markets start in an hour...

 
wroyager1 #:

MT5 file from broker also installs version 4524. Markets start in an hour...

Yes it may happens too. Not with all brokers as far as I know.

I questioned MetaQuotes CEO about this situation but got no answer. (See my last attempts, but that's years I am trying).

The only solution is to copy the 4410 files directly (of course you firstly need to get them). BUT BEFORE that, you need to empty the folders used for automatic updates. The WebInstall folder (but it's not the only one)

Maybe I will create a new topic about it.

Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 5 build 4410: улучшения в работе
Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 5 build 4410: улучшения в работе
  • 2024.09.08
  • Aleksey Vyazmikin
  • www.mql5.com
В пятницу 21 июня 2024 года будет выпущена обновленная версия платформы MetaTrader 5...
 
Thanks for the info, Alain. I've reported this issue to my brokers
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