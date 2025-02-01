MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 4570: Enhancements to the Web version and OpenBLAS integration in MQL5 - page 2
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Meta Editor version 5.0 build 4570 that just updated on 27 Sep 2024
My system Windows 10 Pro version 22H2
OS Buid: 19045.4046
I'm new to the forum. I will try to be specific as mush as I can. Please don't take me harshly.
Below is the example code
When instantiate CScalpingPatternSignal and call CScalpingPatternSignal::Init(), in debug window will show something like this
m_file_registry is created correctly but cannot be viewed directly from debugging window (it shows NULL0. But can be view only from inside "this" scope.
Thank you
With this new update, I get a visual bug when selecting signal on MT5.
is 4570 beta or stable release?
what is the latest stable release version?
is 4570 beta or stable release?
what is the latest stable release version?
4570 build is a stable release.
Hi. In the latest build (4570), the processing of Synthetic Instruments does not appear to be working. I have tried two terminals/brokers. Both were working before the update. The second one was working when I rejected the update. Once I carried out the update, it stopped working also. I have data up to the point where I shut the Terminal down before the update and nothing since the update. I have tried increasing/decreasing the bars on chart multiple times and deleted/recreated the synthetic instruments multiple times. Still not working.
Meta Editor version 5.0 build 4570 that just updated on 27 Sep 2024
My system Windows 10 Pro version 22H2
OS Buid: 19045.4046
I'm new to the forum. I will try to be specific as mush as I can. Please don't take me harshly.
Below is the example code
When instantiate CScalpingPatternSignal and call CScalpingPatternSignal::Init(), in debug window will show something like this
m_file_registry is created correctly but cannot be viewed directly from debugging window (it shows NULL0. But can be view only from inside "this" scope.
Thank you
I also get random "NULL" on pointers passed as parameters in the Expression watch window, never happened before this build. If I step throught the code doing something like :
even if myPointer shows as NULL, the test passes correctly and the rest of the code is executed, as the pointer is not really NULL.
I want to report a bug related to charts.
While changing between 4H and 24H on the same chart window, it hangs, then crashes.
When I reopens it, I find that it lost all my settings before crashing, i.e. recently added objects and indicators.
Hello,
I understand that, but we only adjusted the lot size using a multiplier.
To transfer the signal to another account, the accounts must be running on the same VPS. I don't accept anyone who entrusts their account to someone else.
Greetings