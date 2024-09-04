My Indicators wont drop on Candle Wicks, help

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Hello

None of my Indicators will drop Exactly on my candle wicks, i was informed by my broker to Manually Tweak the Parameters.

After Tweaking the Parameters (date and value)...when i change time frame, the indicator again moves from the candle wicks?

Can someone assist me?

Thank you 
Henry
 
nobody can understand the issue without being able to view the code 
 
Conor Mcnamara #:
nobody can understand the issue without being able to view the code 
Hello, i dont know how to show the codes? Can i show you some screen shots?

Thanks 
 
HenryLong #: i dont know how to show the codes?

use the CODE button (or Alt+S)! (For large amounts of code, attach it.)
      General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum #25 (2019)
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William Roeder #:

use the CODE button (or Alt+S)! (For large amounts of code, attach it.)
      General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum #25 (2019)
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      Forum rules and recommendations - General - MQL5 programming forum (2023)
Hello William

is the Code Button on mt5? I dont see it...sorry not very tech savy
 
Post a clear question, or name the indicators, or show screenshots...otherwise you won't get an answer or a solution
 
Conor Mcnamara #:
Post a clear question, or name the indicators, or show screenshots...otherwise you won't get an answer or a solution
You can see in the images that the indicator do not align with the Candle Wicks, i have been trying for approx 2 months. Even my Broker tried and directly me here instead

Any advice?
Files:
bug_mt5.png  103 kb
bug_mt5_2.png  82 kb
 
Conor Mcnamara #:
Post a clear question, or name the indicators, or show screenshots...otherwise you won't get an answer or a solution
another example
Files:
big_mt5_3.png  69 kb
 
HenryLong #:
another example

in options make sure you have NOT selected precise time scale



 
What indicator. The end of the wick should simply be the high or low with no shift...
 
Paul Anscombe #:

in options make sure you have NOT selected precise time scale



Yes it is clicked on...still same issue
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