My Indicators wont drop on Candle Wicks, help
nobody can understand the issue without being able to view the code
HenryLong #: i dont know how to show the codes?
use the CODE button (or Alt+S)! (For large amounts of code, attach it.)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum #25 (2019)
Messages Editor
Forum rules and recommendations - General - MQL5 programming forum (2023)
William Roeder #:Hello William
use the CODE button (or Alt+S)! (For large amounts of code, attach it.)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum #25 (2019)
Messages Editor
Forum rules and recommendations - General - MQL5 programming forum (2023)
use the CODE button (or Alt+S)! (For large amounts of code, attach it.)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum #25 (2019)
Messages Editor
Forum rules and recommendations - General - MQL5 programming forum (2023)
is the Code Button on mt5? I dont see it...sorry not very tech savy
Post a clear question, or name the indicators, or show screenshots...otherwise you won't get an answer or a solution
Conor Mcnamara #:You can see in the images that the indicator do not align with the Candle Wicks, i have been trying for approx 2 months. Even my Broker tried and directly me here instead
Post a clear question, or name the indicators, or show screenshots...otherwise you won't get an answer or a solution
Post a clear question, or name the indicators, or show screenshots...otherwise you won't get an answer or a solution
Any advice?
Files:
bug_mt5.png 103 kb
bug_mt5_2.png 82 kb
Conor Mcnamara #:another example
Post a clear question, or name the indicators, or show screenshots...otherwise you won't get an answer or a solution
Post a clear question, or name the indicators, or show screenshots...otherwise you won't get an answer or a solution
Files:
big_mt5_3.png 69 kb
What indicator. The end of the wick should simply be the high or low with no shift...
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
None of my Indicators will drop Exactly on my candle wicks, i was informed by my broker to Manually Tweak the Parameters.
After Tweaking the Parameters (date and value)...when i change time frame, the indicator again moves from the candle wicks?
Can someone assist me?
Thank you
Henry