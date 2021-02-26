Looking for a candle indicator - Help!

Hello Everyone,


I am looking for a particular indicator for MT5 that will allow me to hide all wicks from the candles and just show the bodies (purely open/close body).

Could anyone point me in the right direction?


Thank you in advance!

 
Xpl0siv:

No indicator is needed. Just set the properties as shown in the image to display.


