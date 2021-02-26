Looking for a candle indicator - Help!
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello Everyone,
I am looking for a particular indicator for MT5 that will allow me to hide all wicks from the candles and just show the bodies (purely open/close body).
Could anyone point me in the right direction?
Thank you in advance!