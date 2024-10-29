Latest MT4 update 1421 has a very SERIOUS BUG!!!
your CPU
your OS
is it Virtual Machine?
CPU?
here is info on 3 computeres, win10 win11 and a server....
MetaTrader 4 - version 4.00 - build 1421
script value 1.23 return
Processor 13th Gen Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-13600KF 3.50 GHz
Installeret RAM 32,0 GB (31,8 GB kan bruges)
Systemtype 64-bit operativsystem, x64-baseret processor
Udgave Windows 11 Pro
Version 23H2
Installeret d. 04-10-2023
Operativsystemets build 22631.3958
Visning Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22700.1026.0
MetaTrader 4 - version 4.00 - build 1421
script value 1.23 return
Processor Intel(R) Core(TM) i9-9900K CPU @ 3.60GHz 3.60 GHz
Installeret RAM 32,0 GB
Systemtype 64-bit operativsystem, x64-baseret processor
Udgave Windows 10 Pro
Version 22H2
Installeret d. 19-02-2021
Operativsystemets build 19045.4651
Visning Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.19060.1000.0
NOT WORKING
MetaTrader 4 - version 4.00 - build 1421
script value 0.01 return
Processor QEMU Virtual CPU version 2.5+ 2.39 GHz (2 processors)
Installed RAM 3.00 GB
System type 64-bit operating system, x64-based processor
Edition Windows Server 2022 Datacenter
Version 21H2
Installed on 11/25/2023
OS build 20348.2113
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| build_test_math_functions.mq4 | //| Copyright 2024, Carl-Emil Bograd | //| https://www.instagram.com/carlemilbograd | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2024, Carl-Emil Bograd" #property link "https://www.instagram.com/carlemilbograd" #property version "1.00" #property strict input double input_variable = 1.23; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { double lotsize = input_variable; lotsize = MathRound(lotsize / MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_LOTSTEP)) * MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_LOTSTEP); lotsize = MathMax(MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_MINLOT), MathMin(MarketInfo(Symbol(), MODE_MAXLOT), lotsize)); Alert((string)lotsize); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
could you create DLL with next exported function and try it to call from MQL program on QEMU virtual PC?
C++
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| test.dll | //| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <windows.h> #include <math.h> extern "C" double __declspec(dllexport) fround(double val) { return(val<0 ? ceil(val-0.5) : floor(val+0.5)); } DWORD __stdcall DllMain(void*,UINT,void*) { return(1); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
MQL4:
#import "test.dll" double fround(double x); #import void OnStart() { Print(fround(1.23)); }
What will print it out?
You can use my test.dll if you trust
could you create DLL with next exported function and try it to call from MQL program on QEMU virtual PC?
C++
MQL4:
What will print it out?
You can use my test.dll if you trust
I'm the one Mikkelsen is talking for, I'll take over from here so that he's not a "middle-man"
I can't seem to get your code to work.
I placed the test.dll inside the MQL4\Libraries folder, and created a script based on your code:
#import "test.dll" double fround(double x); #import void OnStart() { Print(fround(1.23)); }
I get an error like this:
Cannot call 'test.dll::fround', 'test.dll' is not loaded
Please advise, we want to cooperate in hopefully fixing the issue at hand.
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Hello Developer Team,
I found a very serious bug in latest MT4 update (version 4.00 build 1421 on 22 Jul 2024). It's MathRound() function always give result 0, which is incorrect.
I tried to make a simple script just to print out the result of MathRound(1.23) or any double value, it always give result 0, which should be 1 (check the attached screenshots).
This malfunction is a serious bug and destroy many EAs' logics. Please fix it as soon as possible. It's URGENT!!!
Thanks and best regards,