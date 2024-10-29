Latest MT4 update 1421 has a very SERIOUS BUG!!! - page 4

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In Build 1421 it is not possible to call the test.dll file. It only worked on Build 1420.

Old Build vs Actual Build:

screenshot_1

CPU:

cpu



Code:


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                    Test_Math.mq4 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict

#import "test.dll"
double fround(double x);
#import

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---
   Print(fround(1.23));
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
   
  }
 

I tested Build 1421 on a Xeon Silver CPU and apparently everything worked fine. But on the Xeon E5 2650 CPU it is not working.

build 1420

CPU:

cpu

 
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Off-topic MT4/mql4 questions.".
 
Hello guys, is there any update on this problem? I also have a problem with two math functions: MathCeil and MathRound. MathCeil returns completely wrong results while MathRound returns 0 as a result. This is on new MT4 build 1421 and Windows 10 Pro. Older builds of MT4 terminal on the same computer don't have this problem. 
 
Hello guys, it is urgent that this problem be resolved, everyday go by it costs our client money meaning our money also... Many of our client run on 1421, Please update it as soon as possible.
 
Tu An Cao #:
Hello guys, it is urgent that this problem be resolved, everyday go by it costs our client money meaning our money also... Many of our client run on 1421, Please update it as soon as possible.

Hi! The problem is solved by choosing a different processor on the VPS server. This has already been verified by my friends.

 
Aleksei Zaitsev #:

Hi! The problem is solved by choosing a different processor on the VPS server. This has already been verified by my friends. 

this is not a solution, it is a workaround... I already have workaround but it not optimal.

 
Is this fixed in 1422?
 
Andriy Moraru #:
Is this fixed in 1422?

nope, not fixed yet

 
You can also check if using an alternative for concerned MathXXX functions is working.

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/25723
Math Utils (MT4)
Math Utils (MT4)
  • www.mql5.com
Handy functions for comparison, rounding, formatting and debugging of doubles (prices, lots and money).
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