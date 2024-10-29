Latest MT4 update 1421 has a very SERIOUS BUG!!! - page 4
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In Build 1421 it is not possible to call the test.dll file. It only worked on Build 1420.
Old Build vs Actual Build:
CPU:
Code:
I tested Build 1421 on a Xeon Silver CPU and apparently everything worked fine. But on the Xeon E5 2650 CPU it is not working.
CPU:
Hello guys, it is urgent that this problem be resolved, everyday go by it costs our client money meaning our money also... Many of our client run on 1421, Please update it as soon as possible.
Hi! The problem is solved by choosing a different processor on the VPS server. This has already been verified by my friends.
Hi! The problem is solved by choosing a different processor on the VPS server. This has already been verified by my friends.
this is not a solution, it is a workaround... I already have workaround but it not optimal.
Is this fixed in 1422?
nope, not fixed yet
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/25723