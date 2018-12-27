Bug in MQL programing language
Keith Watford:
Please open the actual log and check it. When there are many print statements not all will always show in the window.
Please open the actual log and check it. When there are many print statements not all will always show in the window.
Thank you. They are all in the log file, indeed. But when I change Print() to Alert(), all the alerts popup to the screen. It's solved anyway.
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Hi everybody,
I've just found a bug in the MQL programing language. I've tried loop operator "for", but the counting variables doesn't count from the beginning value, as it should be.
Please check this simple script code:
Here is the result:
It just printed from somewhere at about 250, while it should print from 0. Why does this happen? Is it a bug? This is a serious bug that will take effect on many products since this is the very basic operator of any program.
Please confirm if you have the same issue or have any solution.
Thanks,
Kevin