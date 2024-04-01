MT5 "This app can't run on your PC"

I'm having trouble with installing MT5. New Dell Laptop, Running Windows 10/11 (i.e. was 10, now 11, same issue)

When I run the installer I get a message popup "This app can't run on your PC"

Installer: mt5setup.exe (19/11/2021) 1,346KB

Processor Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-10750H CPU @ 2.60GHz   2.59 GHz

Installed RAM 16.0 GB (15.8 GB usable)

System type 64-bit operating system, x64-based processor

Edition Windows 11 Home

Version 21H2

Installed on ‎25/‎10/‎2021

OS build 22000.318

Experience Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22000.318.0


Did you download installer from the link at the botton of this page?
This one:

Download MetaTrader 5 

Because I do not have this issue with my Windows 10 computer (and I do not have Windows 11).
So, I can not help sorry.

But there is one thread where the users are discussing something related -

Windows 11 and MT4/5
  • 2021.09.01
  • www.mql5.com
Win11 will be officially launched soon. Has anybody tested the win11 via the " early preview for Windows Insiders" with the MT4/MT5...
 
More thread (with same issue discussed):
"This App Can't Run on Your PC"
  • 2018.07.18
  • www.mql5.com
Hello all, I just downloaded MT4 on my PC running Windows 10 - Version 10.0.16299 - Build 16299...
 
same problem here..
any solution?????
 
Yes, I installed it. Not a problem.
But my anti-virus software were angry two times and asking: "should we continue installation?" so I replied/pressed "Yes, continue".

Besides, this file is forcing for Microsoft Edge to open this mql5 forum but I have Microsoft Edge installed on my PC.

No problem at all with this file.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

this app can't run on your pc error !!!???? please help

Sergey Golubev, 2023.12.26 08:19

...
Because I have Windows 10 64-bit laptop, and I installed your file with not a problem.
The only problems are about the following:

  • my antivirus with false alarm (it may be necessary 1) to disabled it and 2) to removed it from the memory of computer),
  • and your file asked Micrisift Edge or Internet Explorer (it should be installed on computer) to finish installation (but I have Micrisift Edge installed).
 

