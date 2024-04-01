MT5 "This app can't run on your PC"
This one:
Because I do not have this issue with my Windows 10 computer (and I do not have Windows 11).
So, I can not help sorry.
But there is one thread where the users are discussing something related -
- 2021.09.01
- www.mql5.com
"This App Can't Run on Your PC"
- 2018.07.18
- www.mql5.com
same problem here..
Yes, I installed it. Not a problem.
But my anti-virus software were angry two times and asking: "should we continue installation?" so I replied/pressed "Yes, continue".
Besides, this file is forcing for Microsoft Edge to open this mql5 forum but I have Microsoft Edge installed on my PC.
No problem at all with this file.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
this app can't run on your pc error !!!???? please help
Sergey Golubev, 2023.12.26 08:19
Because I have Windows 10 64-bit laptop, and I installed your file with not a problem.
The only problems are about the following:
- my antivirus with false alarm (it may be necessary 1) to disabled it and 2) to removed it from the memory of computer),
- and your file asked Micrisift Edge or Internet Explorer (it should be installed on computer) to finish installation (but I have Micrisift Edge installed).
No logging active because log level has been set to LOG_NONE any have help me
I'm having trouble with installing MT5. New Dell Laptop, Running Windows 10/11 (i.e. was 10, now 11, same issue)
When I run the installer I get a message popup "This app can't run on your PC"
Installer: mt5setup.exe (19/11/2021) 1,346KB
Processor Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-10750H CPU @ 2.60GHz 2.59 GHz
Installed RAM 16.0 GB (15.8 GB usable)
System type 64-bit operating system, x64-based processor
Edition Windows 11 Home
Version 21H2
Installed on 25/10/2021
OS build 22000.318
Experience Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22000.318.0
Anyone know where I need to post to get assistance from devs?