Latest MT4 update 1421 has a very SERIOUS BUG!!! - page 3
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This is guest CPU (virtual)
Do you know host CPU (physical)?
try this code please
i have problem with this:
This is the client server.
he reported that some program functions do not work.
Using tests, we found out that the MathRound functions do not work
We try to understand what is going wrong
Why I ask about physical CPU, cos it might have a bug.
our bug report to Apple for example
This is guest CPU (virtual)
Do you know host CPU (physical)?
try this code please
Sorry for the late reply.
I was hoping to have an answer to your question regarding the host computers (physical) CPU - but my VPS hosting site has not yet responded fully.
I'll get back to you when they do, until then, here is the result of your recent code.
Could you give us more details about your PC
your CPU
your OS
is it Virtual Machine?
I don't think CPU (virtual or physical) matter here. Any computer's CPU should make a correct calculation.
The problem here is the code of new update version of MT4 platform.Just try to call MathRound() function on new update version and you will see.
I don't think CPU (virtual or physical) matter here. Any computer's CPU should make a correct calculation.
The problem here is the code of new update version of MT4 platform.Just try to call MathRound() function on new update version and you will see.
This is guest CPU (virtual)
Do you know host CPU (physical)?
try this code please
Thanks
He’s trying to figure out the problem, since build 1421 works fine on most Windows OS, but seems to malfunction only on Server Windows or other specific hardware running different operating systems.
The problem occurs when Windows Server is running in KVM/QEMU and the VM is set to KVM64 or QEMU64 virtual CPU. The problem is not solved yet. Maybe specifying the VM CPU as 'host' or specifying the exact model might help, but it depends on the hosting provider.
Also, as I understand it, there is a problem with fabs() which is used in:
MT5 has the same problem. Expert Advisors with the MathRound and MathCeil functions do not work on the windows server