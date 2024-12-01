Review Issue for Canceled Job
The job no longer appears in my track record
You can find that order in the arbitration tab:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/victorprofx/portfolio/jobs_arb
and doesn't exist in your system anymore
It exists in the arbitration tab.
This review is being displayed on my feedback page and has lowered my overall rating.
This is what reviews are for - to appear on the feedback page and influence the rating
[edit]
Roughly speaking, there is no difference between 5.0 and ~4.9. Everyone gets bad reviews, don't worry about it (unless it happens too often).
You can find that order in the arbitration tab:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/victorprofx/portfolio/jobs_arb
It exists in the arbitration tab.
This is what reviews are for - to appear on the feedback page and influence the rating
[edit]
Roughly speaking, there is no difference between 5.0 and ~4.9. Everyone gets bad reviews, don't worry about it (unless it happens too often).
Hi Vladislav,
Thanks for replying to my post and for your supportive message. However, you're mistaken. Those two arbitrations being shown in the arbitration tab happened a few years ago and were decided in my favor. As I mentioned before, the job no longer appears in my track record and does not exist on this platform anymore.
It seems that feedback ratings are not connected to a developer's history of completed jobs. This seems like a logical issue to me. If it was intentionally designed this way, then what else can I say? I suppose it is what it is, even though it doesn't make sense in my opinion.
For instance, if a new developer gets his first 3 jobs and encounters this same situation each time, he would receive 3 negative feedbacks from customers, while his track record would look like this:
Rating: 1 star
Projects: 0
Arbitration: 0
Overdue: 0
Does this scenario make sense to you?
Those two arbitrations being shown in the arbitration tab happened a few years ago and were decided in my favor.
Jobs from the Arbitration tab (to which I provided a link) are visible only to you; other users cannot see those jobs.I figured the bad reviewed job you're talking about would have appeared in that tab. Perhaps I was wrong, I can't check it.
I think this works exactly the way MQ was intended. If I'm not mistaken, rule 7.2 describes what happened to you:
https://www.mql5.com/en/job/rules#part_V7. The arbitration may make one of three decisions:
- To complete the job in favor of the Developer: 100% of the amount blocked for a job in question is deducted from the Customer's account, while 90% of this amount is transferred to the Developers account and 10% is the service commission. The job is classified as "Completed" and the feedback can only be given by the Developer.
- To cancel the job in favor of the Customer: 10% of the amount blocked for a job in question is deducted from the Customer's account, while the remaining 90% is released; no amount is transferred to the Developer's account and the service commission is 10%. The job is classified as "New" and becomes available to new Developers; the feedback can only be given by the Customer.
- To lay the blame for the situation on both parties and split the money in half minus Freelance service commission, namely:
- 10% of the amount blocked for a job in question is deducted as the Freelance service commission,
- the remaining 90% of the Agreement sum is divided into two halves: the first half (45% of the Agreement sum) is returned to the Customer's account, while the second half (45% of the Agreement sum) is used to pay the Developer 50% of the original due payment,
- the job is classified as "New" and becomes available to new Developers; the feedback can be given by both parties - the Developer and the Customer.
I think that you have no reason to worry and one bad review will not affect your reputation.
Regarding whether something makes sense, if it is in the rules, then there probably is some sense in it.
If I'm not mistaken, rule 7.2 describes what happened to you:
If this really was rule 7.2, then in order to satisfy your request the administrator would have to either change the rules or make a personal exception to the rules for you. Therefore, I think that you have very little chance of removing that review.The ability not to accept a dubious order is one of the skills of a freelancer😄
If this really was rule 7.2, then in order to satisfy your request the administrator would have to either change the rules or make a personal exception to the rules for you. Therefore, I think that you have very little chance of removing that review.
You still don't understand.
"7. The arbitration may make one of three decisions:"
None of the 3 decisions were made. Both the client and I agreed to cancel it by cliking on the "cancel" button.
Again, the job is not being counted in my status and does not exist anymore. That's my whole point about the logical issue.
If the decision had been in favor of the customer, my status wouldn't still be:
I hope this is clear enough this time.
You still don't understand.
"7. The arbitration may make one of three decisions:"
None of the 3 decisions were made. Both the client and I agreed to cancel it by cliking on the "cancel" button.
Again, the job is not being counted in my status and does not exist anymore. That's my whole point about the logical issue.
If the decision had been in favor of the customer, my status wouldn't still be:
I hope this is clear enough this time.
No matter if both clicked the cancel button. It was cancelled in favor of the customer.
What makes sense is that if you agree to cancel the job you are assuming that you are wrong and/or unable to complete the job according to the specification. This is how the rule works.
But you are right about it not being clear, because it seems that only when the arbitration team makes the decision to cancel the job this rule applies, but actually it mean that if the arbitration request ends (by mutual decision or artbitration decision) in the job cancelation, it is in favor of the customer, he can get 90% back and leave a review.
Maybe this is an issue due to translation from russian. i don't know.
Anyway if i remember, when you click cancel there is a message explaining how it works, so is not only what is in the rules.
And i agree that you are giving too much importance to a single review.
Even if it was the first job, you would have the same difficult to get jobs as anyone who has not completed a single job or just few jobs. But you have completed hundreds of them, and will not make any difference.
Many customer don't even know what this statistics means, because noone want to read rules.
I don't know how many times i had to teach customer how to proceed across the steps to complete the job.
"It was cancelled in favor of the customer."
Then my arbitration status should be 66.6% / 33.3% instead of 100% / 0.0%, shouldn't it?
"What makes sense is that if that If you agree to cancel the job you are assuming that you are wrong and/or unable"
There are countless possible reasons why a person may decide to no longer proceed with a job execution.
"But you are right about it not being clear" "Maybe this is an issue due to translation from russian. i don't know."
Exactly, I don't think it is clear. Maybe this information is present somewhere.
"And i agree that you are giving too much importance to a single review."
It's not just about the review itself. I'm trying to determine if this was intended to be like this, because it seems unusual.
"But you have completed hundreds of them, and will not make any difference."
Well, since Metaquotes implemented the new feature where the feedback rating is split into four parts (Ratings without categories, Compliance with specification, etc.), it makes a significant difference. If you didn't notice, all the hundreds of jobs you completed before they implemented this feature are not being rated with this new system.
It is only considering the feedback given after the implementation, not before. All the stars you and I received before are now counted only under 'Ratings without categories', making them essentially useless for the other new three categories.
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Hello,
Here's what happened:
1. I got a job in the freelance section.
2. The job went through arbitration.
3. The customer clicked on the "Cancel job" button, and I did the same.
The job no longer appears in my track record and doesn't exist in your system anymore. However, the customer was still able to leave a review for this non-existent job. This review is being displayed on my feedback page and has lowered my overall rating.
Could an admin please exclude or fix this for me? It doesn't make sense. Thank you.