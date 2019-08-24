Arbitration "Half cancel" type.
The forum can not help much.
But there are the users who are experienced on this subject so they can share their experience for example (and it is the only assistance you may get from the forum sorry).
But there are the users who are experienced on this subject so they can share their experience for example (and it is the only assistance you may get from the forum sorry).
Sergey Golubev:
The forum can not help much.
But there are the users who are experienced on this subject so they can share their experience for example (and it is the only assistance you may get from the forum sorry).
The forum can not help much.
But there are the users who are experienced on this subject so they can share their experience for example (and it is the only assistance you may get from the forum sorry).
I agree, I will wait for developers with the same experience. Thank you.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello colleagues.
I had an arbitration 1 day ago because the client and me decide to finish the job by "Half cancel" option. This is the last message that I got from the chat:
Customer has canceled the order as "Money in half". Payment to the Developer has been made in half the amount, the second half of the frozen amount has been returned to the Customer. The Developer was moved to the Rejected category. The order is now available for execution.
And this is what I see in my payments section:
When will I get my payment?
Kind regards.