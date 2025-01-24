Is there a dark mode for mt5?

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My eyes are killing me. It's not as bad in mt4 cause everything is high contrast, but mt5 is stuck in the mid 2000's opaque fad and it's like I'm a senior citizen looking at a screen now. Everything is fuzzy for no reason and weak colors....really hard on the eyes.

Please help

 
kimbop5:

My eyes are killing me. It's not as bad in mt4 cause everything is high contrast, but mt5 is stuck in the mid 2000's opaque fad and it's like I'm a senior citizen looking at a screen now. Everything is fuzzy for no reason and weak colors....really hard on the eyes.

Please help

You can reduce the brightness of your monitor
 
kimbop5:

My eyes are killing me. It's not as bad in mt4 cause everything is high contrast, but mt5 is stuck in the mid 2000's opaque fad and it's like I'm a senior citizen looking at a screen now. Everything is fuzzy for no reason and weak colors....really hard on the eyes.

Please help


Try this in MT5:

1. Open any chart.

2. Press F8 to have the following form displayed.

3. Choose a scheme that best fits your needs.

Alternatively, You might consider experimenting with the web version of MT5, which opens directly in your browser and offers greater flexibility for customizing your screen.



 
Alireza #:


Try this in MT5:

1. Open any chart.

2. Press F8 to have the following form displayed.

3. Choose a scheme that best fits your needs.

Alternatively, You might consider experimenting with the web version of MT5, which opens directly in your browser and offers greater flexibility for customizing your screen.



Already on green on black. I'm wondering about the boarder of the mt5 window. I trade overnight and it's hard especially since I leave the rest of the room dark.
 

you need to search

https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=mt5%20black

 

You know you can create your own templates right?



 

an indicator I made for easier chart coloring

Files:
Easy_Chart_Coloring.mq5  3 kb
 
kimbop5:

My eyes are killing me. It's not as bad in mt4 cause everything is high contrast, but mt5 is stuck in the mid 2000's opaque fad and it's like I'm a senior citizen looking at a screen now. Everything is fuzzy for no reason and weak colors....really hard on the eyes.

Please help

Try customizing MT5 for better visuals: switch to a dark theme by adjusting chart colors ( F8 > Background/Elements) and save it as a template. Increase font size or change the font style ( Tools > Options > Charts ) for better readability. Also, tweak your monitor settings (contrast, brightness, or blue light filters) or try third-party MT5 plugins for a more comfortable experience.
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