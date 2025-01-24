Is there a dark mode for mt5?
My eyes are killing me. It's not as bad in mt4 cause everything is high contrast, but mt5 is stuck in the mid 2000's opaque fad and it's like I'm a senior citizen looking at a screen now. Everything is fuzzy for no reason and weak colors....really hard on the eyes.
Please help
My eyes are killing me. It's not as bad in mt4 cause everything is high contrast, but mt5 is stuck in the mid 2000's opaque fad and it's like I'm a senior citizen looking at a screen now. Everything is fuzzy for no reason and weak colors....really hard on the eyes.
Please help
Try this in MT5:
1. Open any chart.
2. Press F8 to have the following form displayed.
3. Choose a scheme that best fits your needs.
Alternatively, You might consider experimenting with the web version of MT5, which opens directly in your browser and offers greater flexibility for customizing your screen.
Try this in MT5:
1. Open any chart.
2. Press F8 to have the following form displayed.
3. Choose a scheme that best fits your needs.
Alternatively, You might consider experimenting with the web version of MT5, which opens directly in your browser and offers greater flexibility for customizing your screen.
you need to search
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My eyes are killing me. It's not as bad in mt4 cause everything is high contrast, but mt5 is stuck in the mid 2000's opaque fad and it's like I'm a senior citizen looking at a screen now. Everything is fuzzy for no reason and weak colors....really hard on the eyes.
Please help
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My eyes are killing me. It's not as bad in mt4 cause everything is high contrast, but mt5 is stuck in the mid 2000's opaque fad and it's like I'm a senior citizen looking at a screen now. Everything is fuzzy for no reason and weak colors....really hard on the eyes.
Please help