Please help, Is there black mode/theme for MT5?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
William Roeder, 2022.10.11 17:22
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Not just for the chart, i mean the whole program UI.
It hurts my eyes with the amount of white in the background.
tried: window high contrast, NegativeScreen.
Please Help, Thanks
https://github.com/mlaily/NegativeScreen is easy solution
You have to modify dll and source code if you want to change specifically to mt5, you may use ollydbg
EDIT : I found this tool which can invert colors only in mt5 and not all other applications and windows
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Not just for the chart, i mean the whole program UI.Any solutions? solely on changing UI color and not all my screens?
It hurts my eyes with the amount of white in the background.
tried: window high contrast, NegativeScreen.
Please Help, Thanks