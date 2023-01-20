Please help, Is there black mode/theme for MT5?

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Not just for the chart, i mean the whole program UI. 

It hurts my eyes with the amount of white in the background.

tried: window high contrast, NegativeScreen.

Any solutions? solely on changing UI color and not all my screens? 


Please Help, Thanks

[Deleted]  
Lorlos:

Not just for the chart, i mean the whole program UI. 

It hurts my eyes with the amount of white in the background.

tried: window high contrast, NegativeScreen.

Any solutions? solely on changing UI color and not all my screens? 


Please Help, Thanks

https://github.com/mlaily/NegativeScreen is easy solution

You have to modify dll and source code if you want to change specifically to mt5, you may use ollydbg

EDIT : I found this tool which can invert colors only in mt5 and not all other applications and windows

GitHub - mlaily/NegativeScreen: NegativeScreen is a Windows application allowing you to invert your screen colors. (and more)
GitHub - mlaily/NegativeScreen: NegativeScreen is a Windows application allowing you to invert your screen colors. (and more)
  • mlaily
  • github.com
NegativeScreen is a Windows application allowing you to invert your screen colors. (and more) - GitHub - mlaily/NegativeScreen: NegativeScreen is a Windows application allowing you to invert your s...
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