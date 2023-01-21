How to make MT5 complete black Windows 11 22H2 -Tutorial
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Step 1 :
1. Patch your system with this tool
2. Download this theme and copy paste all files to C:// Windows // Resoursces // Themes and apply them from Settings > Personalization > BB Dark Win theme
3. Update following attached registries
I have spent one day and done my best however If someone is able to improve this, you are welcome and post updates of registry for any color errors here in the forum post.
Hope this helps who are looking for dark look in MT5 without using third party application like NegativeScreen or EasyInvert.
Disclaimer : Make a system backup and registry backup of Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Control Panel\Colors and Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Control Panel\Desktop\Colors
It may break your system so try at your own risk.