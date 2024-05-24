dotted lines not showing after trades close (EA)
Right click on chart --> trade history.
Right click on chart --> trade history.
thanks Kristian,
i can't find that on my metatrader, i am using MT4
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Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum? (2017)
Next time, post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
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It doesn't exist in MT4, only in the tester. Find an indicator or modify the EA (like I did with my trade assistant.)
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Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum? (2017)
Next time, post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
-
It doesn't exist in MT4, only in the tester. Find an indicator or modify the EA (like I did with my trade assistant.)
sorry i didnt pay attention enough, will do it next time sir,
for mt4, no it was working before, 1000% , after the trades closed on live chart the dotted lines were always showing
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hi guys,
i.m testing an EA and normally after the trades close some dotted red blue lines are visible (see below in backtest, visual)
before it use to do this also on live chart trading,but now the trades closing on live charts and the red blue lines are not showing, just the opening triangle, as seen below:
What could be the cause? (i didn't change anything in the code of the EA, and i have enabled "Show Object Descriptions" in the chart properties )
Thanks for any help