EA not showing dotted line after trade closes

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Hi All,

I have an EA and when the trades close there is no dotted line showing on the chart 

    


I remember it was showing the dotted lines before, i dont remember when and what I have changed in the code, but the ordersend line is still the same and anyway i can't find anything in the ordersend that could ommit the dotted lines.

Anybody knows what could be the cause? 

Thanks !!

 
Enable "Show Object Descriptions" in the chart properties.

chart properties
 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:
Enable "Show Object Descriptions" in the chart properties.

thank you, will try it and confirm , it was disabled on my charts, that for sure, i enabled but didnt show yet for the history trades, will wait for new trades , thanks for your reply 🙏

 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:
Enable "Show Object Descriptions" in the chart properties.

unfortunately it did not work, still not showing 

 
boeyahya:

Hi All,

I have an EA and when the trades close there is no dotted line showing on the chart 

    


I remember it was showing the dotted lines before, i dont remember when and what I have changed in the code, but the ordersend line is still the same and anyway i can't find anything in the ordersend that could ommit the dotted lines.

Anybody knows what could be the cause? 

Thanks !!

Metatrader does not leave a line on the chart when a trade closes.

If you have an EA that is creating the line and it is not working then you need to look at your code and it is not possible for anyone to help further without the code.

 
Paul Anscombe #:

Metatrader does not leave a line on the chart when a trade closes.

If you have an EA that is creating the line and it is not working then you need to look at your code and it is not possible for anyone to help further without the code.

thanks Paul, 

well it was leaving the dotted lines before but suddenly it stopped, 

which part of the code you need? the ordersend part?

fyi, in backtest (visual) it's leaving the lines, see below


kind regards

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