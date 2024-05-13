EA not showing dotted line after trade closes
Hi All,
I have an EA and when the trades close there is no dotted line showing on the chart
I remember it was showing the dotted lines before, i dont remember when and what I have changed in the code, but the ordersend line is still the same and anyway i can't find anything in the ordersend that could ommit the dotted lines.
Anybody knows what could be the cause?
Thanks !!
Metatrader does not leave a line on the chart when a trade closes.
If you have an EA that is creating the line and it is not working then you need to look at your code and it is not possible for anyone to help further without the code.
Metatrader does not leave a line on the chart when a trade closes.
If you have an EA that is creating the line and it is not working then you need to look at your code and it is not possible for anyone to help further without the code.
thanks Paul,
well it was leaving the dotted lines before but suddenly it stopped,
which part of the code you need? the ordersend part?
fyi, in backtest (visual) it's leaving the lines, see below
kind regards
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi All,
I have an EA and when the trades close there is no dotted line showing on the chart
I remember it was showing the dotted lines before, i dont remember when and what I have changed in the code, but the ordersend line is still the same and anyway i can't find anything in the ordersend that could ommit the dotted lines.
Anybody knows what could be the cause?
Thanks !!