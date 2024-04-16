Phantom variable, how does it work and where does it go?
This one burned a full three days dogging it.
Just where, exactly, does that zero go, and why does it do anything at all, because NOW IT WORKS! 😱
Anyone have an explanation? Bizzare.
It goes into the first input The three inputs are now displaced the first being 0. The last input is now the optional applied price that can be supplied to icustom
Well, in fact, no. That would mean the slope period would be 0, the applied price input would be 17 (when its defined range of values is 0 - 6), and that enum value would be fed to an integer which, if it didn't hiccup, would shift the plot on the chart.
input int InpSlpPrd = 17; // # of Bars back (-n) to calculate Slope input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpSlopeAplPrc = PRICE_CLOSE; // Price used for calculation input int InpSlopeShift = 0; // # of Bars to shift indicator plot (to left)What kind of results would you anticipate from that? As I stated, putting the zero there made the indicator plot the slope correctly, which you can see from the print statement I inserted to make sure I wasn't trippin.
JI 0 13:29:36.330 Slope iCustom MJM (USDJPY,H4) [Slope iCustom MJM.mq5 [OnInit] LINE 44 MS: TOP of OnInite - _Symbol<USDJPY> _Period,16388> InpSlpPrd<17> InpSlopeAplPrc<1=PRICE_CLOSE> InpSlopeShift<0>
Well, in fact, no. That would mean the slope period would be 0, the applied price input would be 17 (when its defined range of values is 0 - 6), and that enum value would be fed to an integer which, if it didn't hiccup, would shift the plot on the chart.What kind of results would you anticipate from that? As I stated, putting the zero there made the indicator plot the slope correctly, which you can see from the print statement I inserted to make sure I wasn't trippin.
well difficult to help further as you are only providing snippets, so we have to take your word that it is as you say. History tells us these things are normally user/code error.
With regard to iCustom it will take that 0 as the first input as I have already said.
If you think that is not the case you need to provide all the code otherwise nobody can help.
well difficult to help further as you are only providing snippets, so we have to take your word that it is as you say. History tells us these things are normally user/code error.
With regard to iCustom it will take that 0 as the first input as I have already said.
If you think that is not the case you need to provide all the code otherwise nobody can help.
Well, it in fact did not take it as the first input, as the journal print verifies. When a conflict between expectation and facts arises, best to go with facts. It's also always best to assume the facts presented are true until you actually have contradictory facts, which you do not. Surmise and expectations to facts are like knives and brass knuckles to guns.
Well, it in fact did not take it as the first input, as the journal print verifies. When a conflict between expectation and facts arises, best to go with facts. It's also always best to assume the facts presented are true until you actually have contradictory facts, which you do not. Surmise and expectations to facts are like knives and brass knuckles to guns.
we will have to disagree, I have no knowledge where that journal print comes from, if you ran the right code, if it had been recompiled between changes, etc etc etc. What we do have knowledge of, is that iCustom will apply those values to the inputs in order, and nobody else is saying it doesn't, only you. So if you want it checked then you need to supply the code, otherwise we could debate all day eh.I'm happy to check it, send me the code in a PM if you don't want to publish it.
we will have to disagree, I have no knowledge where that journal print comes from, if you ran the right code, if it had been recompiled between changes, etc etc etc. What we do have knowledge of, is that iCustom will apply those values to the inputs in order, and nobody else is saying it doesn't, only you. So if you want it checked then you need to supply the code, otherwise we could debate all day eh.
Here you go:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Slope MJM.mq5 | //| Copyright 2024, Millard J Melnyk | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2024, Millard J Melnyk" #property link "" #property version "1.00" #include <Fudge Factors MJM.mqh> //--- indicator settings #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 //#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrAqua #property indicator_width1 3 //#property indicator_applied_price input int InpSlpPrd = 11; // # of Bars back (-n) to calculate Slope input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpSlopeAplPrc = PRICE_CLOSE; // Price used for calculation input int InpSlopeShift = 0; // # of Bars to shift indicator plot (to left) //--- indicator buffers // double dbSlope[]; double dbDT[]; //--- supporting data buffers // double daPrice[]; datetime dtaTime[]; bool bArrayIsSeries = false; string sPrd = EnumToString(_Period); string sIndShtNme = ""; int iCyclCNT = 0; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { Print("["+__FILE__+" ["+__FUNCTION__+"] LINE "+(string)__LINE__+" MS: TOP of OnInite - ", "_Symbol<",_Symbol,"> _Period,",_Period,"> InpSlpPrd<",InpSlpPrd,"> InpSlopeAplPrc<",(int)InpSlopeAplPrc,"=",EnumToString(InpSlopeAplPrc), "> InpSlopeShift<",InpSlopeShift,"> InpSlopeAplPrc<","> "); //--- set accuracy IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits+1); //--- name for DataWindow sPrd = IntegerToString(InpSlpPrd); string sSfx = "("+sPrd+","+EnumToString(InpSlopeAplPrc)+")"; sIndShtNme = "Slope"+sSfx; IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME, sIndShtNme); //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer (0,dbSlope,INDICATOR_DATA); PlotIndexSetInteger (0,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_LINE); PlotIndexSetInteger (0,PLOT_SHOW_DATA,true); PlotIndexSetInteger (0,PLOT_SHIFT, InpSlopeShift); PlotIndexSetInteger (0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,InpSlpPrd); PlotIndexSetString (0,PLOT_LABEL,"Slope ("+EnumToString(InpSlopeAplPrc)+")"); IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME, sIndShtNme); SetIndexBuffer (1,dbDT,INDICATOR_DATA); PlotIndexSetInteger (1,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_NONE); PlotIndexSetInteger (1,PLOT_SHOW_DATA,true); PlotIndexSetInteger (1,PLOT_SHIFT, InpSlopeShift); PlotIndexSetInteger (1,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,InpSlpPrd); PlotIndexSetString (1,PLOT_LABEL,"Date (YYYYMMDDHHMM)"); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- ON CALCULATE FUNCTION //+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate( const int rates_total, // price[] array size const int prev_calculated, // number of handled bars at the previous call const int begin, // index number in the price[] array meaningful data starts from const double& price[] // array of values for calculation ) { if(rates_total<InpSlpPrd-1) return(0); if(IsStopped()) return(0); iCyclCNT++; //--- first calculation or number of bars was changed if(prev_calculated==0) { ArrayInitialize(dbSlope,0); } int iUsePrc = GetAppliedPrices(_Symbol,_Period,InpSlopeAplPrc,daPrice,dtaTime); if(iUsePrc < 0) { Print("["+__FILE__+" ["+__FUNCTION__+"] LINE "+(string)__LINE__+" MS: "+(string)GetMicrosecondCount()+" - GetAppliedPrices FAILED: ", "returned: iUsePrc<",iUsePrc,"> _Symbol<",_Symbol,"> _Period<",_Period,"> InpSlopeAplPrc<",EnumToString(InpSlopeAplPrc), "> "); return(iUsePrc); } int iAraySZ = ArraySize(dtaTime); for(int ix = 0;ix < iAraySZ;ix++) dbDT[ix] = Mql_DTtoDouble(dtaTime[ix]); if(bArrayIsSeries == true) { for(int ix = iAraySZ - 1;ix >= 0 && !IsStopped();ix--) { dbSlope[ix] = (ix < InpSlpPrd) ? 0 : (daPrice[ix] - daPrice[ix-InpSlpPrd]) / InpSlpPrd; // if(ix < 50 && ix >= InpSlpPrd) //Print("["+__FILE__+" ["+__FUNCTION__+"] LINE "+(string)__LINE__+" MS: "+(string)GetMicrosecondCount()+" - for loop, bArrayIsSeries == true: ", // "InpSlopeAplPrc<",EnumToString(InpSlopeAplPrc),"> ix<",ix,"> InpSlpPrd<",InpSlpPrd,"> dbSlope[ix]<",dbSlope[ix],"> daPrice[",ix,"]<",daPrice[ix], // "> daPrice[",(ix < InpSlpPrd) ? 0 : ix-InpSlpPrd,"]<",(ix < InpSlpPrd) ? 0 : daPrice[ix-InpSlpPrd], // "< dbDT[ix]<",dbDT[ix],"> "); // } } else { for(int ix = 1;ix < iAraySZ && !IsStopped();ix++) { dbSlope[ix] = (ix < InpSlpPrd) ? 0 : (daPrice[ix] - daPrice[ix-InpSlpPrd]) / InpSlpPrd; // if(ix < 50 && ix >= InpSlpPrd) //Print("["+__FILE__+" ["+__FUNCTION__+"] LINE "+(string)__LINE__+" MS: "+(string)GetMicrosecondCount()+" - for loop, bArrayIsSeries == false: ", // "InpSlopeAplPrc<",EnumToString(InpSlopeAplPrc),"> ix<",ix,"> InpSlpPrd<",InpSlpPrd,"> dbSlope[ix]<",dbSlope[ix],"> daPrice[",ix,"]<",daPrice[ix], // "> daPrice[",(ix < InpSlpPrd) ? 0 : ix-InpSlpPrd,"]<",(ix < InpSlpPrd) ? 0 : daPrice[ix-InpSlpPrd], // "> dbDT[ix]<",dbDT[ix],"> "); } // } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); }
Here you go:
doesn't compile, probably because there is an include file missing
I have tested iCustom calling the standard MACD indicator with only an added line to print the supplied inputs. It works fine, and if I add an extra value into the iCustom call (value 5) then it shifts the inputs along as expected.
I stubbed your code to ignore the include and repeated the test inserting a 0 and it shifts the values as expected.
Therefore, as expected you are not testing it correctly if you didn't see the shift. maybe you didn't recompile, or used the wrong version or whatever, but there is nothing wrong with iCustom the problem is in your code or version control.
doesn't compile, probably because there is an include file missing
I have tested iCustom calling the standard MACD indicator with only an added line to print the supplied inputs. It works fine, and if I add an extra value into the iCustom call (value 5) then it shifts the inputs along as expected.
I stubbed your code to ignore the include and repeated the test inserting a 0 and it shifts the values as expected.
Therefore, as expected you are not testing it correctly if you didn't see the shift. maybe you didn't recompile, or used the wrong version or whatever, but there is nothing wrong with iCustom the problem is in your code or version control.
Sorry dude, you're making no sense. With the zero where I showed it, it shifted the input parameter values so that the iCustom call worked. What can I say when you sit there and remote-judge that what happened could not have happened? That's an opinion based on blind belief.
What you showed me was what you said would happen, which was exactly whatI already described in my initial response to you. But it did not happen, as I showed you. You say it did happen as you described, but I have no knowledge where that journal print comes from, if you ran the right code, if it had been recompiled between changes, etc etc etc. (Why people do what you're doing, as if the doubt can only go in one direction, has always amazed me.)
What you have not accounted for was the fact that when I ran it with the zero, it did not shift them like you said it would, as evidenced by my printout, which is just as valid as yours.
You don't want to accept it as a fact? That's your problem -- but it leaves you with nothing to say about the situation that I asked about, because as far as you're concerned, it didn't actually happen as I showed you it did.
What puzzles me is why you thought this would be helpful?
What you have not accounted for was the fact that when I ran it with the zero, it did not shift them like you said it would, as evidenced by my printout, which is just as valid as yours.
You don't want to accept it as a fact? That's your problem -- but it leaves you with nothing to say about the situation that I asked about, because as far as you're concerned, it didn't actually happen as I showed you it did.
What puzzles me is why you thought this would be helpful?
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No, you are making nonsense. If your code doesn't compile, the problem is you.
It is almost always your code.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
Don't rush to claim that you have found a bug.
Questions Not To Ask
My program doesn't work. I think system facility X is broken.
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There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked, so we can't see your machine.Always post all relevant code (using Code button) or attach the source file. Like your include file.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
Be precise and informative about your problem
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This one burned a full three days dogging it.
I've been trying to call this iCustom indicator. No matter what I do, it keeps returning zeros -- no data. I've coded these many times before and haven't had a problem.
What's been more mind-boggling, the indicator works just fine when added to a chart, so I know them buffers are spilling good data.
So check this out. Here's the top of the indicator I'm calling. Notice that there are 3 input variables:
Here's the documented form for iCustom:
And here's where I create the handle, which is when the input variables of the iCustom indicator get processed:
Should be good, right? Nope.
Then, after I finally put a Print statement in the iCustom indicator to see what it was getting, because it sure wasn't what I gave it, I noticed that the variable to set the length of the period for calculating slope was set to 1. It should have been 17.
It was like the input variables were shifted, so on a hunch just to see what would happen, I did this:
Notice the difference?
Just where, exactly, does that zero go, and why does it do anything at all, because NOW IT WORKS! 😱
Anyone have an explanation? Bizzare.