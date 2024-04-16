Phantom variable, how does it work and where does it go? - page 2
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No, you are making nonsense. If your code doesn't compile, the problem is you.
It is almost always your code.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
Don't rush to claim that you have found a bug.
Questions Not To Ask
My program doesn't work. I think system facility X is broken.
There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked, so we can't see your machine.Always post all relevant code (using Code button) or attach the source file. Like your include file.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
Be precise and informative about your problem
Can always count on you, William! 😆 I've still to see a comment of yours that wasn't strong on empty attitude but pretty void of merit/benefit.
You may think my posts are Floccinaucinihilipilification, but not everyone thinks like you. (2022)
You may think my posts are Floccinaucinihilipilification, but not everyone thinks like you. (2022)
People need to read far more carefully. Did I say you never contribute value in any of your posts? Or did I say I haven't seen much value in the posts I've seen? 🤣
You're a funny guy, but I think you understand the difference.
I'm not slamming you. I'm slamming what you do as per observation, as well as the ego that has attended it. That's as far as I go.
But no biggie.
#include <Fudge Factors MJM.mqh>
You might want to verify if there might be an "input" statement overlooked somewhere else.
Good luck.
TIPS:
Create a simple indicator and verify iCustom() by yourself.
This one burned a full three days dogging it.
I've been trying to call this iCustom indicator. No matter what I do, it keeps returning zeros -- no data. I've coded these many times before and haven't had a problem.
What's been more mind-boggling, the indicator works just fine when added to a chart, so I know them buffers are spilling good data.
So check this out. Here's the top of the indicator I'm calling. Notice that there are 3 input variables:
Here's the documented form for iCustom:
And here's where I create the handle, which is when the input variables of the iCustom indicator get processed:
Should be good, right? Nope.
Then, after I finally put a Print statement in the iCustom indicator to see what it was getting, because it sure wasn't what I gave it, I noticed that the variable to set the length of the period for calculating slope was set to 1. It should have been 17.
It was like the input variables were shifted, so on a hunch just to see what would happen, I did this:
Notice the difference?
Just where, exactly, does that zero go, and why does it do anything at all, because NOW IT WORKS! 😱
Anyone have an explanation? Bizzare.
Man, there's either some really weird/paranormal stuff going on with your compiler or your code is actually broken somewhere - you say your code isn't broken, so I'll assume it is true. I've never seen so many bugs happening with the compiler like this - nor have I experienced them myself.
What are your compiler settings?
Try setting it to no optimization and see if the code actually works correctly. Also, try not to use parameters when calling the iCustom indicator (hardcode the values) and check if it works fine aswell. Keep the print statements inside the indicator's OnInit function. Check if the iCustom call with other indicators (like the mt5 built-in indicators) works fine.
You really can't see it can you. Not even after I've spelled it out for you.
That's fine. Given I've gotten slim to no help from you anyway (as I've made clear lol), just what difference do you think it will make to me to be put on your "list"?