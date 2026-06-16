Using AI in Trading: How Computer Programs Decide When to Buy and Sell - page 2
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In my opinion, the price data is far too random to make reliable predictions. No matter which method is used. Neither with the help of "AI" nor neural networks nor with other methods.
I agree with you, every science of trading hints do exists in price, but it may not work as you wish to make it work
for example majority of traders looks for 1 risk : 2 reward but who knows 5 risk : 1 reward may work with 99% accuracy. In other way managing risk with large SL hits and less winning but still winning in the end.
Its just traders lacking to look the other side of part which requires deep thinking, only hardcore researchers could be able to find it. All info is hidden within the price, nowhere else to look. Its necessary to have data accuracy in order to make it work. Some exchange may give broken data which makes market feel random
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The Ultimate AI EA Project
Sergey Golubev, 2025.10.07 15:20
Neural Networks in Trading: Models Using Wavelet Transform and Multi-Task Attention
The reason why I haven't decided to trust AI in trading is because
1. Models that are trained on pattern recognition engines form their own random assumptions based on historical data (which are not a traders affirmations, but an AIs affirmations)
2. It's slow and behind the fact with fundamental analysis, just as the news release can sometimes be too slow.
3. It has proven to fail in trading already and not perform well live, while also blowing up accounts.
Developing Trend Trading Strategies Using Machine Learning
Several types of trading strategies have proven their effectiveness in trading. One such strategy-the mean reversion strategy was covered in a previous article. In this article, I decided to share with the reader some ideas on how machine learning can be used to create trend-based or trend-following strategies.
This article will use a similar approach based on data clustering to identify market regimes. However, the actual trade labelers will differ significantly. Therefore, I recommend first reviewing the first article,and then proceeding to this one as a logical continuation. This will allow you to see the difference between the first and second types of strategies, as well as the differences in labeling training examples. Well then, let's get started!
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The Ultimate AI EA Project
Sergey Golubev, 2026.06.08 13:36
Neural Networks in Trading: Anomaly Detection in the Frequency Domain (Final Part)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The Ultimate AI EA Project
Sergey Golubev, 2026.06.09 14:11
Neural Networks in Trading: Hierarchical Skill Discovery for Adaptive Agent Behavior (HiSSD)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The Ultimate AI EA Project
Sergey Golubev, 2026.06.16 15:10
Neural Networks in Trading: Actor—Director—Critic (Final Part)